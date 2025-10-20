Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The battle for the final semifinal berth intensifies as Sri Lanka face Bangladesh today at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Despite not winning a single game so far, Sri Lanka remain mathematically alive in the race, thanks largely to rain-affected results elsewhere. Their net run rate remains a major concern, but a convincing victory today could inject belief ahead of their final league clash at home against Pakistan.
 
Bangladesh, meanwhile, have enjoyed a spirited campaign, starting with a memorable win over Pakistan and pushing both England and South Africa to the brink. Although they were thrashed by Australia in their last outing, the Tigresses have shown enough fight to suggest they can challenge Sri Lanka. However, history is against them — they’ve never beaten Sri Lanka in an ODI. 
 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

Sri Lanka Women playing 11 (probable): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera
 
Bangladesh Women playing 11 (probable): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

Also Read

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB confirms tri-series will start on time despite Afghanistan pulling out

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

SL vs NZ

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL vs NZ playing 11, live time and streaming

ENG vs SL

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total matches played: 4
  • Sri Lanka Women won: 2
  • Bangladesh Women won: 0
  • No result/Tied: 2

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad

Sri Lanka Women’s squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga
 
Bangladesh Women’s squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Sumaiya Akter

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
Sri Lanka Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in match 21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 20.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 20? 
The match between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

NZ vs ENG

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (L-R)

Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Women's ODI World Cup

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India semi-final qualification scenarios

ENG vs IND

India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: ENG beat IND by 4 runs to seal semis spot

Topics : Cricket News Sri Lanka cricket team Bangladesh cricket team ICC Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon