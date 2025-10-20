Monday, October 20, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

South Africa's plans could include the return of Keshav Maharaj, who has recovered from a groin injury, adding strength to their spin department.

South Africa will look to bounce back in the 2nd and final Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting October 20. After losing the series opener by 93 runs, where they failed to chase down a target of 277, the visitors will be aiming for a strong performance to level the series. Pakistan, on the other hand, are expected to field an unchanged XI, having dominated the first Test.
 
South Africa’s plans could include the return of Keshav Maharaj, who has recovered from a groin injury, adding strength to their spin department. The team will be hoping that Maharaj’s experience can help them exploit the conditions.
 
 
As for the pitch, Rawalpindi’s surface is expected to be flat, favoring the batsmen early on. However, much like the first Test, spinners are expected to play a significant role from Day 1, with the pitch likely to offer some turn. Weather-wise, the forecast is clear for all five days, with mild cloud cover expected on Day 3, making for an exciting contest ahead. 
 
Pakistan vs South Africa probable Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11:  Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
 
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.
 
Pakistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head in Test cricket
Total matches played: 31
Pakistan won: 7
South Africa won: 17
Tie: 7
 
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test full squad
 
Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Aamer Jamal, Salman Ali Agha, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
 
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verrynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj (2nd Test only), Kagiso Rabada. 

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match take place?
The 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Monday, 20 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?
The PAK vs SA 2nd Test match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore.
 
At what time will the live toss for the PAK vs SA 2nd Test take place?
The toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match begin?
The first ball of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match is scheduled for 10:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match in India?
The live telecast for the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match in India?
Live streaming of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

