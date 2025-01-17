Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to foggy weather
PAK vs WI 1st Test LIVE UPDATES: Shan Masood will lead the hosts in the 2-Test series. The live streaming for the match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies will kick off today at the Multan Cricket Stadium with Shan Masood leading Pakistan in this exciting contest. However, the hosts will be without key bowlers, including Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who are unavailable for this series. Similarly, West Indies will also be missing their star players, Alzarri Joseph and Shamarh Brooks, due to injuries. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming
Pakistan has made some changes to their squad, recalling spin bowlers Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. The duo played crucial roles in Pakistan's successful 2-1 Test series win against England, helping the team secure victories in the last two matches of the three-match series. Both bowlers will be vital for Pakistan in this series, especially with the pitch conditions expected to favor spinners.
For fans looking to follow the action, here are all the streaming details for the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies.
Pakistan vs West Indies playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed.
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between PAK and WI will take place at 9:30 AM IST.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast details
The live telecast of the Pakisstan vs West Indies 1st Test will not be available in India.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming details
The live streaming for the PAK vs WI 1st Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
10:15 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Further delay in Multan!
With no sign of an update so far by the umpires, it looks like the match will be further delayed with the toss stil to done on the ground.
10:02 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Waiting for umpire's call!
The pitch inspection has begun with the umpires call the most important one for the match to begin in Multan.
9:52 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Muhammad Hurraira to make debut!
Pakistan will also have a change in the batting department with Muhammad Hurraira set to make his debut today.
9:43 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Start to be delayed!
The start of the Test will most likely be delayed with Pakistan skipper Shan Masood still in his training kit at the moment. Meanwhile, West Indies camp is undergoing a cap presentation. The pitch inspection will take place at 10 AM IST.
9:37 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Toss to be delayed!
The coin toss has been delayed due to foggy weather at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
9:32 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
It is time for the coin toss to take place with both captains on the field now. Amir Jangoo will make his debut today for the WI.
9:20 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss at 9:30 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match. Shan Masood led side will begin the 2-match series today. Action to begin at 10 AM IST with the coin toss just moments away now.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST