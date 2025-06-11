FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina vs India live time, date, live streaming

Argentina and India are set to clash once again on June 12 in the reverse fixture of the FIH Pro League 2025, a day after their thrilling seven-goal encounter on Wednesday. In that high-octane contest, India suffered a narrow 3-4 defeat despite a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and a superb goal from Abhishek. The match saw both teams exchanging goals frequently, but it was Argentina's clinical finishing and relentless early-quarter pressure that proved decisive. Matias Rey, Lucas Martinez, Santiago Tarazona and Lucio Mendez were on target for Argentina, with each goal coming at crucial moments to edge past the Indians. Despite India showing resilience with three equalisers, they failed to respond after Argentina's fourth goal early in the final quarter. The loss marked India’s third consecutive defeat in the European leg and brought Argentina level on points with them. With both sides tied at 15 points, the upcoming clash is a must-win for India.
FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina vs India full squad
India squad:
Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Argentina squad:
Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer
FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina vs India live streaming and telecast details
When will the Argentina vs India FIH Pro League match take place?
The Argentina vs India FIH Pro League match will take place on Thursday, June 12.
What time does the Argentina vs India match in the FIH Pro League begin?
The Argentina vs India FIH Pro League match on June 12 will begin at 6:30 PM IST.
Where will the Argentina vs India FIH Pro League match take place?
Argentina will take on India in the FIH Pro League on Thursday, June 12, at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Where to watch live telecast of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches live in India.
Where to watch live streaming of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?
JioHotstar will live stream the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India via its app and website.