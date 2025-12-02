Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ministry of Railways promotes Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pratika Rawal

Ministry of Railways promotes Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pratika Rawal

Earlier in November, the three players were felicitated at Rail Bhawan by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways has a long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent, with its players regularly representing India on the world stage (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned an out-of-turn promotion to OSD (Sports) for Indian cricketers Sneh Rana, Pratika Rawal and Renuka Singh Thakur in recognition of their outstanding contributions to India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

As per a release by the Ministry of Railways, all three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group 'B' Gazetted Officer, under Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC. This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities.

 

Earlier in November, the three players were felicitated at Rail Bhawan by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Pratika Rawal has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An opening batter from Delhi, she contributed significantly to India's World Cup-winning campaign.

Renuka Singh Thakur has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). A right-arm medium-fast bowler, she has been a consistent match-winner with key spells in crucial games.

Sneh Rana has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An all-rounder from Uttarakhand, she has delivered crucial performances with both bat and ball.

Indian Railways has a long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent, with its players regularly representing India on the world stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma

Credit for India's aggressive batting intent goes to Rohit, Dravid: Ashwin

NZ vs WI 1st Test match live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

Hardik Pandya

Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Sunil Gavaskar made his opinion loud and clear about SA coach's remark during the IND vs SA 2nd Test match in Guwahati

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to SA coach's 'Grovel' comment, defends India-SA ties

Virat Kohli

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar hails Virat Kohli as the 'ODI G.O.A.T'

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways Indian Railways Women Cricket World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon