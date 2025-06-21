Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Even the English crowd applauds Pant whenever he bats: Stuart Broad

Even the English crowd applauds Pant whenever he bats: Stuart Broad

Sanjay Manjrekar offered his own high praise, calling Pant India's greatest ever Test batter-wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant century

Rishabh Pant (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the second morning of the opening Test between India and England at Headingley, Rishabh Pant took centre stage with a breathtaking century that not only extended India’s dominance but also earned him a rare standing ovation from the English crowd. With India well past 400 and the conditions still favouring the batters, Pant’s knock became the talking point of the first session. His blend of patience and audacity left spectators and experts in awe. Appearing on Match Centre Live for JioHotstar, both Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad heaped praise on Pant’s brilliance, reflecting on how his innings epitomised modern Test batting, and how his sheer charisma compelled even rival fans to rise in appreciation. 
 

Pant’s presence: Unpredictable, exhilarating, unforgettable

Speaking after the first session, Stuart Broad described Pant’s innings as one of the most entertaining he’s witnessed from an opposition batter in England. He noted that the crowd response to Pant’s hundred was among the loudest he’d heard for a visiting player. According to Broad, Pant’s unpredictability – switching between watchful defence and audacious shots, with a few close calls thrown in – made his century “box office” material. It wasn’t just the runs, Broad said, but the theatre Pant brought to the crease that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Manjrekar hails Pant as India’s best Test keeper-batter

Sanjay Manjrekar offered his own high praise, calling Pant India’s greatest ever Test batter-wicketkeeper. He admitted he was nervous when Pant approached the 90s, referencing the many times Pant had fallen short of the three-figure mark in his career. But once he got there, Manjrekar said, even English fans stood to applaud – something he admired deeply about the cricket culture in England.

Ben Stokes continues to lead with heart and hustle

Both Broad and Manjrekar also praised Ben Stokes’ leadership with the ball. Manjrekar highlighted Stokes’ ability to create moments out of nothing, calling him a bowler in a “different league” when fully fit. Broad echoed the sentiment, saying Stokes’ refusal to accept defeat was his biggest strength. Despite limited game time this year, Stokes returned looking like England’s sharpest bowler – a positive individually, but also a reminder of how challenging the pitch might become once India’s pacers get going.

More From This Section

ENG vs IND

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 2 action for free?

Team India

India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

Mark Wood

Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

Ben Stokes

ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision

Yashasvi Jaiswal

ENG vs IND: Disciplined and fearless - Manjrekar lauds Jaiswal's maturity

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon