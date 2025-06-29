Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / MLC 2025: Texas vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

MLC 2025: Texas vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the Texas vs New York MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the 2025 Major League Cricket season heads into a crucial phase, MI New York face Texas Super Kings in Match 21 on June 30, with both teams chasing vastly different objectives. MI New York, languishing near the bottom with just one win in six games, are on the brink of elimination. Captain Nicholas Pooran, visibly frustrated after their recent failed defence of 237, has called out his bowlers for poor execution and lack of discipline. For the 2023 champions, only a win can keep slim playoff hopes alive.
 
Meanwhile, Texas Super Kings have their destiny in their own hands. Sitting just behind the top two, a win in Dallas would seal their playoff qualification and bring them level on points with second-placed Washington Freedom. With consistent performances and a balanced squad, Super Kings will be eager to exploit MI NY’s vulnerabilities and push for a spot in the Qualifier 1 race.
 
 
MLC 2025: Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Playing 11 (Probables) 
Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq
 
MI New York Playing 11 (Probables): Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Delano Potgieter/Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil/Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar

Also Read

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Playing 11

MLC 2025: Los Angeles vs Seattle playing 11, live toss time, streaming

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20 Playing 11

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11

MLC 2025: Washington vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing 11

MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I preview: India aim to end poor T20I record in ENG

 
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head-to-Head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 4
  • Texas Super Kings won: 3
  • MI New York won: 1
  • No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams
 
Texas Super Kings Squad: 
Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Adam Milne, Milind Kumar, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
 
MI New York Squad: 
Quinton de Kock (w), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Delano Potgieter, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, George Linde, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards

MLC 2025 Match on June 30: Texas Super Kings vs MI New York – Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on June 30 (Sunday) in MLC 2025? 
Texas Super Kings and MI New York will face off in MLC 2025 on June 30 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the Texas vs New York MLC 2025 match? 
The match between Texas Super Kings and MI New York in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and MI New York in MLC 2025 take place? 
The live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and MI New York in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 AM IST on June 30.
 
What time will the match between Texas Super Kings and MI New York in MLC 2025 begin? 
The match between Texas Super Kings and MI New York in MLC 2025 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on June 30.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Texas vs New York MLC 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Texas vs New York MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York match in India? 
The live streaming of the Texas vs New York MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Smriti Mandhana celebrating her century vs England in 1st WT20I

ENG fined for slow over rate after IND's massive win in WT20I series opener

Asia Cup 2025

ACC aim to hold Asia Cup 2025 from second week of September: Report

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana slams maiden T20I hundred in series opener vs England

Prasidh Krishna

I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

West Indies captain Roston Chase

Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

Topics : T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon