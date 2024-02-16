NCA not open to all: BCCI on trending fraudulent admission advertisements

The BCCI on Friday rubbished "fraudulent advertisements", promising admission into its National Cricket Academy in lieu of money and clarified that the entry into the elite facility in Bengaluru is a "merit-based process".

The BCCI said in a statement that it has recently come across fraudulent advertisements promising aspiring cricketers admission into the NCA.

"The BCCI wishes to clarify that it does not charge any money from cricketers to use its facility. The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process," read a statement issued by the board's secretary Jay Shah.

The cricket board made it clear that the facilities at NCA are not open for all.

"The NCA is open to only BCCI's contracted players, players in the targeted group, and cricketers recommended by state associations. It is not open to any agency other than the ones mentioned above.

"Cricketers, coaches and the public at large are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to such fake and fraudulent posts and approach the respective state associations for guidance," it added.