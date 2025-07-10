Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose inclusion in the Indian Test team as an all-rounder is always a point of debate due to his subpar numbers with the ball so far in his seven-Test career, arrived in style at Lord’s for the third Test between India and England. Brought into the Indian bowling attack early on Day 1 of the Test, Reddy matched his career-best wicket numbers in a match after just one over, with the wickets of both English openers to his name. Before today, Reddy had last taken two wickets in a match against Australia in the Sydney Test of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Check live score updates of England vs India 3rd Test at Lord's here
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: First session recap
The opening session of Day 1 at Lord’s saw a balanced contest between bat and ball, as England went to lunch at 83 for 2 after being put in to bat under overcast skies. Indian bowlers found some movement as the session progressed, pulling things back after a brisk start by the English openers.
England captain Ben Stokes won his third consecutive toss of the series and, unlike the first two matches, chose to bat first on a seemingly flat and trimmed surface at Lord’s. His decision initially looked justified as openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a steady and confident start, keeping India’s pace trio at bay and adding 43 runs for the opening stand without much trouble.
But the game turned after the first drinks break, when Nitish Reddy—introduced into the attack—delivered a breakthrough over that jolted the hosts. Reddy removed Duckett (23) with a short ball down the leg side and followed it up by dismissing Crawley (18) with a superb delivery that found the edge—two wickets in three balls that shifted momentum towards India.
Despite that double blow, Joe Root (24)* and Ollie Pope (12)* steadied the innings with an unbeaten 39-run stand for the third wicket. They saw off some tricky movement towards the end of the session and will aim to consolidate in the second session.
With the pitch starting to offer swing and seam as the morning wore on, the second session promises an engaging battle, especially if India can capitalise on the movement while England looks to reassert their Bazball approach.
England 1st innings scorecard at lunch on day 1:
|England 1st Inning
|83-2 (25 ov) CRR:3.32
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c R Pant b N K Reddy
|18
|43
|4
|0
|41.86
|Ben Duckett
|c R Pant b N K Reddy
|23
|40
|3
|0
|57.5
|Ollie Pope
|Not out
|12
|34
|1
|0
|35.29
|Joe Root
|Not out
|24
|34
|3
|0
|70.59
|Extras
|6 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|83 (2 wkts, 25 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1.63
|Akash Deep
|7
|2
|33
|0
|1
|4.71
|Mohammed Siraj
|5
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3.4
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|5
|0
|15
|2
|0
|3