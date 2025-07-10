Joe Root eyeing multiple milestones in IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's

As England and India resume their riveting five-match Test series at the legendary Lord’s Cricket Ground, with the third Test beginning today. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hanging in the balance at 1–1, the pressure is mounting, and for England’s batting stalwart Joe Root, it could be a career-defining match.
Root, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, has had a lukewarm run so far in this series. Across the first two Tests, he has accumulated just 109 runs in four innings, averaging 36.33. While those numbers might not raise alarms, they fall short of Root’s usually high standards. Yet, writing off a player of his class would be a mistake, especially at a venue like Lord’s, where he has often thrived. Check ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Root Approaching Historic 3000 Test Runs vs India
One of the key milestones in Root’s sights this week is becoming the first player in history to score 3000 Test runs against India. He currently stands just 45 runs shy of that mark. Given India’s traditionally strong bowling attack, reaching this feat would reflect his enduring dominance against one of the top cricketing nations.
Home Turf Glory: 7000 Test Runs in England
Root also has the chance to solidify his legacy on home soil. He is only 99 runs away from completing 7000 Test runs in England, a rare achievement that underscores both his longevity and consistency. From Lord’s to Headingley to Old Trafford, Root has been the cornerstone of England’s batting lineup, and adding this record would further cement his status among the game’s greats.
On the Brink of 800 Fours in Tests in England
Another landmark that could be breached at Lord’s is Root’s 800th boundary in Test cricket in England. With 799 fours to his name at home, one more would place him in an elite club, joining only Alastair Cook (816) in reaching this milestone. It’s a testament to Root’s ability to find gaps and maintain fluency in all conditions.
Fielding Record Within Reach
Beyond the bat, Root is closing in on a notable fielding record. He needs three more catches or dismissals to reach 50 across formats against India. A regular in the slips, his safe hands have been vital for England across Test, ODI, and T20 cricket.
4000 Runs Against India Across Formats
Root is also nearing 4000 international runs against India in all formats, just 33 short of the milestone. This reflects his adaptability and consistent performances across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is against a high-quality opposition.
Closing in on 11,000 Runs at Home
Perhaps most impressively, Root is only 189 runs away from 11,000 international runs in England across formats. Few players in the history of the game have reached this figure, and doing so would further emphasize his greatness on home soil.
As England prepare for a crucial Test at Lord’s, all eyes will be on Joe Root, not just for his impact on the game, but for the milestones that could further etch his name into cricketing history.