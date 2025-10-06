Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taking one match at a time: Jemimah on India's ICC Women's WC 2025 campaign

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 full scorecard

India team at ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s quest for their first ICC title remains firmly on track after a commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in Colombo. The win not only boosted India’s position in the tournament but also reflected the growing confidence and cohesion within the team. While former skipper Mithali Raj admired the rapid development of pacer Kranti Gaud, batter Jemimah Rodrigues stressed the importance of adapting to conditions, staying grounded despite the noise surrounding the World Cup, and drawing strength from the legacy of senior players who shaped women’s cricket in India. With every player contributing and the dressing-room atmosphere flourishing, India continue to build belief that this could finally be the year of their maiden world crown. 
 

Mithali on Kranti Gaud’s rapid rise

Former captain Mithali Raj, speaking on a post-match broadcast, noted how Kranti Gaud has impressed with her quick adaptability at the international level despite being relatively new. She explained that Gaud’s ability to settle into her rhythm immediately, without needing the typical warm-up overs, sets her apart. Raj recalled how the young pacer excelled in diverse conditions, from her six-wicket haul in England to adjusting seamlessly in Sri Lanka and now in India, consistently sticking to her strengths and executing with precision.

Jemimah on adapting to conditions

Reflecting on India’s performance in Colombo, Jemimah Rodrigues pointed out that batting was not easy because of the pitch conditions. She mentioned that the surface had been under covers, which allowed the ball to grip early on, giving spinners an advantage. According to her, the team understood the importance of taking the game deep, building partnerships, and waiting for the right scoring opportunities. She credited the late-innings fireworks from Richa Ghosh for helping India post a defendable total.

Team unity and focus

Rodrigues emphasised that India’s strength lies in its dressing-room culture. She said the squad is focused on maintaining its own bubble, ignoring outside noise, and celebrating each other’s success wholeheartedly. The batter added that the team has been shaped by the leadership transition from seniors like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami to Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, creating a culture of commitment and unity. Rodrigues expressed that the current players want to win not just for themselves but also to honour the trailblazers who laid the foundation for women’s cricket in India.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

