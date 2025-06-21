Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Ollie Pope hits 2nd Test ton vs India, first repeat opponent in his list

Pope hits his 9th hundred in Leeds; before this, all his eight Test hundreds came against different countries

Ollie Pope vs India in Leeds

After India’s perfect start with the bat in the first Test vs England at Headingley, England came back with a strong performance with the ball to first get India bundled out for 471, before their batters stole the show—especially Ollie Pope. Pope brought up his 9th Test century on Day 3 in just 125 balls, but the thing that makes his century even more unique is that this is his second vs India, who are now the only opposition against whom Pope has multiple Test hundreds. Before today, all of Pope’s eight Test hundreds came against different countries.
 
Except two hundreds vs India, Pope has Test centuries vs Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan. 
 
  Pope came out to bat after England lost thier first wicket on just four, He added 122 runs for the second wicket with Ben Duckett (62) before adding 79 with Joe Root for the third wicket to keep England well and alive in the match.   
All centuries of Ollie Pope in Test cricket
 
Ollie Pope's Test Centuries
Runs Opponent
205 Ireland
196 India
171 Zimbabwe
154 Sri Lanka
145 New Zealand
135* South Africa
121 West Indies
108 Pakistan
100* India
 

