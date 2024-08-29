Business Standard
Full list of ICC chairman and Indians at the helm of ICC in history

Full list of ICC chairman and Indians at the helm of ICC in history

Jay Shah, on August 27, won the election of ICC chairman and will now replace the sitting chairman, Greg Barclay

Aug 29 2024

The sitting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, made history on Tuesday, August 27, by becoming the youngest person to win the election for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman post. Shah was elected unopposed and is set to replace the incumbent chairman, Greg Barclay, on December 1, 2024.

With this win, Shah becomes the third Indian and fourth person overall to hold the post of ICC chairman. He is also the fifth Indian to hold the highest authoritative position in the sport of cricket.
Before Shah, N Srinivasan (July 26, 2014 – November 9, 2015) and Shashank Manohar (November 22, 2015 – June 30, 2024) were the only Indians to have held the post since it was designated as the head position in the ICC. Srinivasan was also the first person to occupy the seat after the ICC revamped its model in 2014.

Prior to the ICC chairman post being made the head position, this status was held by the ICC president. Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997–2000) and Sharad Pawar (2010–2012) were the only two Indians to hold the president's post before it was abolished in 2016.

Full list of Indians to hold the highest authoritative post in ICC 

Name Time period Position
Jagmohan Dalmiya 1997 - 2000 ICC President
Sharad Pawar 2010 - 2012 ICC President
N. Srinivasan July 26, 2014 - November 9, 2015 ICC Chairman
Shashank Manohar November 22, 2015 - June 30, 2020 ICC Chairman
Jay Shah Starting December 1, 2024 ICC Chairman

Full list of ICC chairman (Since 2014)

Name Tenure
N. Srinivasan July 26, 2014 - November 9, 2015
Shashank Manohar November 22, 2015 - June 30, 2020
Greg Barclay November 24, 2020- Prsesent
Jay Shah Starting December 1, 2024

