Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction: Pakistan may add one more spinner to their squad for the second Test instead of a pacer.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

After registering their maiden win over Pakistan in the first Test, the Bangla Tigers will now look to secure their first-ever series win when they take the field once again for the second Test at Rawalpindi on Friday, August 30.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will try to rectify their mistakes from the first match to end their nine-match winless streak at home in Test cricket. Pakistan last won a Test at home against South Africa on February 4, 2021. Since then, Pakistan have played nine Tests at home, losing five, while four matches ended in a draw.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh received a huge boost when the BCB president confirmed the availability of their star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. An FIR has been filed against him at home, and there was uncertainty over his availability for the second Test.

Pakistan may opt to add one more spinner to their squad for the second Test instead of a pacer.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11
 
Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad/Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables) : Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head (Overall)

  • Total Tests: 14
  • PAK won: 12
  • BAN won: 1
  • Draw: 1
  • Tie: 0
Full squad of Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam.
 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live toss timing, live streaming and telecast details


When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will begin on Friday, August 30.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live toss take place?

The live toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the 2nd Test start on August 30?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live match will begin at 10:30 AM IST in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in India?

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in India?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be streamed live on any platform.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

