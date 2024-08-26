PCB is a bunch of confused people: Former PAK coach Mudassar Nazar

Former Pakistan head coach Mudassar Nazar on Monday called Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials a bunch of confused people, who do not learn from mistakes. Mudassar's comment came in the wake Pakistan's heavy 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The PCB is full of confused people and they are making mistakes after mistakes, leading to increasing problems in Pakistan cricket," Mudassar who also worked as Director of the National Academy said. The former Test cricketer he was surprised that no one in the PCB and the team think tank is aware that in the month of August playing with four fast bowlers in Rawalpindi is not a good idea.

"Everyone who has played cricket in Pakistan knows that no matter whatever anyone says in August the pitches in Rawalpindi tend to become good batting tracks after the first one or two hours of help for the seamers, he added.

Mudassar, who was one of former captain Imran Khan's trusted lieutenants, said that the defeat to Bangladesh came as a big surprise to him.

"It is the result of confusion that is all. One day they appoint Waqar Younis as advisor on cricket and now he is mentor of a domestic team in Champions Cup," he questioned.

Nazar said he would have gone in with not one but two spinners against Bangladesh.

Former Test opener Ahmed Shehzad also lashed out at the PCB and team the management, describing the defeat a new low for Pakistan cricket.

He warned that Pakistan would find it hard to recover from this Test defeat.

"Pakistan cricket has reached a point where today Bangladesh defeated Pakistan on home soil for the first time ever. I have never seen Pakistan cricket sink so low in my life. This is a new low that Pakistan has hit, which I have never seen in my life" he said.

"If you make short-term decisions, the Pakistan team is already heading towards zero, just like hockey's situation. But we didn't expect that you would even lose to Bangladesh. Today, you've shown that as well," he added.