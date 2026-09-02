Pakistan selector Misbah offers to resign after PCB changes Test squad

Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday offered to step down from Pakistan's national selection committee after the PCB made sweeping changes to the Test squad and team management during the ongoing England tour without consulting him.

Misbah's offer came a day after the PCB issued a notice to members of the national selection committee, seeking an explanation for the selection process adopted for the England tour, a reliable source in the board said.

"The selectors have been told to explain on what basis Muhammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were picked in the Test squad," the source said.

Asad Shafiq and Aqib Javed are the other members of the committee.

Misbah, a former Pakistan captain who has worked in various capacities in the PCB since late 2019, was reportedly unhappy with the notice as well as the board's decision to make changes to the touring squad without consulting or informing him.

After falling 0-2 behind in the three-Test series following a 194-run defeat at Lord's, the PCB dropped seven players from the Test squad and also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul ahead of the third game.

Misbah was particularly unhappy with being sidelined while decisions were taken in England to alter the team and remove the head coach and bowling coach.

"He has informed the board officials that he is ready to step down, but it was not right the way the board asked seven players to return from England and replaced them with other players with just one Test remaining in England," another source said.

Misbah, who has previously worked as the national team's head coach, chief selector and mentor, has been serving as a selector and batting coach at the high-performance centre since last year. He has also been fulfilling his media commitments and working with a franchise in the PSL.