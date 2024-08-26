In a significant development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a legal notice demanding a ban on former captain Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket due to his alleged involvement in a murder case, NDTV reported.

The cricketing community was stunned when Shakib Al Hasan, the former Bangladesh captain, was accused in a murder case. The case, which reportedly originated from a complaint by Rafiqul Islam following the death of his son, Rubel, on August 7 amid the protests in Bangladesh, has named Shakib as the 28th accused. The list of 154 accused individuals also includes former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Shakib is currently participating in the first Test of a two-match series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Rafiqul Islam’s legal representatives have called for Shakib’s immediate suspension from the series.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed mentioned that the board would decide on Shakib’s future after the conclusion of the first Test.

Faruque informed reporters that although a case has been filed, the board has yet to receive any formal legal notice. He indicated that an investigation would follow the First Information Report (FIR), and the case would proceed accordingly. He emphasised that the team is currently focused on the ongoing Test match, and a decision regarding Shakib would only be made after its conclusion.

He said the board would use the time between the end of the first Test and the start of the second Test on August 30 to deliberate on the matter. Faruque clarified that since no formal charges have been filed against Shakib, it would be challenging to make an immediate decision. He also pointed out that the relationship between BCB and Shakib is governed by their contractual obligations, and withdrawing him from the middle of a Test match would be difficult.

Faruque concluded by stating that the board would use the gap between the two Test matches to carefully consider the appropriate course of action.