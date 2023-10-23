close
PCB scotches speculation of discord, infighting in Pakistan's cricket team

In a press release, the PCB strongly denied recent speculations about any internal discord in the Babar Azam-led side

Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team

Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday rubbished reports of discord and infighting in the national team, competing in the World Cup in India.
In a press release, the PCB strongly denied recent speculations about any internal discord in the Babar Azam-led side.
The PCB has been forced to act after increasing rumours about disunity in the team.
Some Pakistani journalists have posted on social media about the alleged fights in the team and promised to reveal more details after the match against Afghanistan on Monday.
According to those posts, two players got into a physical altercation and there has been growing discord in the team with captain Babar facing isolation from a group of players.
"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims," the release said.
The PCB said it is disappointed by the dissemination of false news.
Pakistan won the their first two games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to Australia and India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PCB Pakistan Cricket

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

