PCB to appoint separate foreign coaches for red and white ball: Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint separate foreign coaches for red ball and white ball formats, narrowing down to former Australian pacer Jason Gillispie and ex-South African batter Gary Kirsten as probable candidates for the respective positions, according to sources.

The PCB on Saturday officially issued advertisements for the red ball and white ball coaches' positions.

Interested candidates -- foreign and local -- can apply by April 15 and they must have at least five years of experience of coaching a domestic, international or franchise team besides holding a minimum of level two coaching credentials.

It said candidates with a higher level of coaching credentials would be given preference in the appointments.

A PCB source, however, told PTI that though the advertisement has invited applications, the Board has held talks with Kirsten and Gillispie and is keen on them applying so that they can be appointed on a long-term basis.

Kirsten, who had earlier coached the Indian team, has been earmarked for the white ball formats while Gillispie is expected to be the head coach of the red ball side, according to the source.

The source said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was doing everything by the book and had also informed the Board of governors of all developments.

He has given the advertisement to ensure that whoever is appointed as coaches are given a proper contract and tenure to show their worth and not change at the whims and fancies of any chairman, the source said.

This is the first time after a while that the PCB has issued a proper advertisement for the national team coaching positions. During the tenures of the two previous chairmen -- Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi -- coaches were appointed without any advertisements.

Even before that, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja appointed foreign consultants with the team without any advertisement.