IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Shivam Dube a blessing in disguise in Conway's absence





In the first nine matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, 17 wickets fell to short ball. Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings, who was considered to be one of the most susceptible batters to fall prey to the double bouncer rule, has not been dismissed even once on a bouncer. Moreover, he has rather scored off the bouncer rather freely, making him a blessing in disguise for CSK in the absence of their regular opener Devon Conway.

How did Dube improve his short ball play?



In IPL 2023, Dube hit magnanimous sixes, but mostly against the spinners or fast bowlers who bowled slower deliveries more than pace-up balls. To speedsters, he would either duck or sway away on the short ball and wait for spinners to come.

In the first two matches which involved express pacers like Alzari Jopseh of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Spencer Johnson of the Gujrat Titans, Dube was hitting them all over the park. What brought about the change?

"It was a technical issue as well as a mental one," Satish Sawant, Dube's childhood coach told Indian Express about his short ball problem. To overcome that challenge, Sawant and Dube got together at the end of IPL 2023.

"At the time of the release of the ball, his shoulder used to be locked and at the same time, he was lifting his bat with the bottom hand. With that kind of technical flaw, against a 135 kmph bowler, his body was locked," Sawant added.





CSK camp impressed with Dube's improvement

The off-season hard work has certainly paid for Dube as Maichale Hussey, the batting coach of CSK was impressed by Dube's efforts. “Got to give a lot of credit to Dube for working tirelessly against the short ball. As the teams bowled short balls at him a few years ago, he would only duck and defend. Now, not only can he play the short ones, but he is also able to find boundaries," Hussey said.



Dhoni's role in Dube's trasnformation

While Dube, 30, did a lot of hard work, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of the Super Kings said that his predecessor MS Dhoni had a poignant role in making sure that Dube was able to transform himself.



“Mahi bhai [Dhoni] worked with him. He knows what role he is playing and which bowler to take on. A big plus for us,” Gaikwad said.

Dube reaffirmed Dhoni and the CSK management's role in his interaction with the broadcasters.

“This franchise (CSK) is something different from all others. They are giving me the freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches," said the Player of the Match winner during his side's win against the Titans.

Why is Dube key in Conway's absence?

Conway used to be the anchor who would play pacers and spinners equally well in the middle overs for the CSK. Players like Moeen Ali and Dube were then used as hitters against spinners. But in Conway's absence, Dube has taken up the role of not hitting only the spinners but pacers alike to keep the runs flowing in the middle overs.

How can IPL 2024 open the gates for Dube's entry into India's T20 World Cup squad?

The way he is playing, Dube might be the finisher India is looking for. Even the likes of Riyan Parag and Jitesh Sharma are in the running for the same. But when Dube gets fully fit and can bowl opaque as he did in the three-match series against Afghanistan, the Mumbaikar could give Hardik Pandy a run for his money for a place in Team India's playing 11 in T20 World Cup 2024.