IND vs SA 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel likely to replace Reddy in Playing 11

IND vs SA 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel likely to replace Reddy in Playing 11

Since the start of the home season, Jurel has scored 140, 1 and 56, 125, 44 and 6, and 132 and 127 not out, a run that includes three hundreds and a fifty in his last eight first-class innings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Nov 09 2025

Dhruv Jurel has become one of the brightest stories of India’s domestic season, and his performances seem to have forced the selectors’ hand ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The young wicketkeeper-batter, who impressed with both temperament and consistency in recent matches, is expected to feature as a specialist batter, despite Rishabh Pant returning to the side.
 
Since the start of the home season, Jurel has scored 140, 1 and 56, 125, 44 and 6, and 132 and 127 not out — a run that includes three hundreds and a fifty in his last eight first-class innings. Such form, officials say, is too good to be ignored.
 
 
A senior BCCI insider hinted that the management views Jurel as “a player in rhythm and confidence” who deserves to be in the eleven purely on batting merit. His inclusion, however, is likely to come at a tactical cost. 

Team balance: One bowler to make way

To accommodate Jurel, India are reportedly set to trim their bowling unit, possibly playing with one fewer bowler than usual. The choice may come down to either left-arm spinner Washington Sundar or pacer Akash Deep, depending on pitch conditions at Eden Gardens.

With three frontline spinners and two pacers forming India’s typical home attack, the move would give the team extra batting depth — a balance both Gautam Gambhir and the coaching staff have been advocating.

Pant’s return shapes the line-up

Rishabh Pant’s comeback behind the stumps is expected to strengthen India’s lower-middle order, but it has also made the team combination more complex. While Pant will resume his wicketkeeping duties, the management wants to keep Jurel’s in-form bat in the side, creating a rare scenario where two specialist wicketkeepers could feature together in a Test XI.
 
India’s setup hasn’t seen such a combination often — the last notable instance being Kiran More and Chandrakant Pandit in 1986. But as India prepare for a crucial series, the message is clear: form trumps role.

India’s playing 11 for first Test vs South Africa:

India probable playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar/Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket

Nov 09 2025

