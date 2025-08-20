Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / DPL Season 2: East Delhi Riders get the better of Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

DPL Season 2: East Delhi Riders get the better of Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

East Delhi Riders delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in a Delhi Premier League Season 2 game to become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

DPL 2025

DPL 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

East Delhi Riders delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in a Delhi Premier League Season 2 game to become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Defending a competitive 173, the Riders struck early as Manjeet fell for a duck on the second ball of the innings.

Navdeep Saini piled on the pressure in the third over, dismissing Kush Nagpal (1) to leave Dilli 6 in trouble.

Despite a spirited resistance from Samarth Seth (41 off 30), Pranav Pant (29 off 25) and skipper Vansh Bedi (48 off 26), the chase never fully took off. Purani Dilli 6 eventually stumbled to 151/8 in their 20 overs.

 

Navdeep Saini was the standout bowler, producing a fiery spell of 3/21 in his four overs. He was well supported by the rest of the Riders' attack, who never allowed Dilli 6's middle-order revival to blossom into a match-winning partnership. 

Also Read

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan

Babar, Rizwan downgraded as PCB finds no player fit for top contract

India's Jasprit Bumrah warms up before the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. (File Photo:PTI)

Asia Cup 2025: Agarkar defends Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj's 5-33 Sparks 98-Run Win for South Africa over Australia

Shreyas Iyer

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill in T20Is

Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

Earlier, opting to bat first, East Delhi Riders built their innings around two crucial knocks. Skipper and wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat played a captain's hand with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, while Arpit Rana anchored the top order with a composed 64 off 47.

Their innings propelled the Riders to a challenging 172/6. Smart rotation of strike, sharp running between the wickets, and timely acceleration in the death overs also highlighted the team's batting effort.

For Purani Dilli 6, Dev Lakra and Aayush Singh picked two wickets apiece, while Rajneesh Dadar and Udhav Mohan chipped in with one each, but the Riders' disciplined approach and late flourish proved decisive.

Brief Scores - East Delhi Riders: 172/6 in 20 overs (Arpit Rana 64, Anuj Rawat 59, Aayush Singh 2/37).

Purani Dilli 6: 151/8 in 20 overs (Vansh Bedi 48, Samarth Seth 41, Navdeep Saini 3/21).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Vs West indies 2018, Virat Kohli,Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after maiden FC hundred for Maharashtra

Shafali Verma

India women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad announced; Shafali Verma misses out

Team India

Will India's Asia Cup squad announcement be postponed due to Mumbai rains?

West Indies

West Indies women Cricketers begin their training at the CSK Academy

DPL

DPL: New Delhi Tigers Crush North Delhi Strikers with 8-wicket win

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon