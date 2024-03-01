Sensex (    %)
                        
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Matches, timing, live streaming details

The two Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-finals will see Vidarbha face Madhya Pradesh at Nagpur while Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in Kurla from March 02, 2024. Matches can be live-streamed on Jiocinema

Abhishek Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

The biggest domestic cricket tournament of red-ball in India- the Ranji Trophy has reached its business end as the semi-finals will be played from Saturday, March 02 onwards. In the first semi-final two-time winners Vidarbha will be up against 2021-22 champions Madhya Pradesh while 41-time champions Mumbai will take on 12-time finalists but winners only twice- Tamil Nadu.  

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Semi-Final
Vidarbha, who back to back titles under the tutelage of Wasim Jaffer as captain and Chandrakant Pandit as coach in 2017-18 and 2018-19, will be up against Pandit, who will be coaching Madhya Pradesh. While Vidabrha beat Karnataka in the quarterfinal by a huge margin of 127 runs, Madhya Pradesh edged out Andra Pradesh by just four runs. 

The likes of Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Karun Nair, Atharva Taide and Venkatesh Iyer will be on display as the two teams vie for a place in the final. The match will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. 

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final

Mumbai, who could only win by a first-innings lead courtesy of a brilliant double century from Under-19 star Musheer Khan, will be up against Tamil Nadu, who ousted the defending champions Saurashtra with an innings and 33 runs. 

Apart from Musheer, Mumbai boasts of players such as Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will have the services of Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar and R Sai Kishore.  

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semi-Final Broadcast Details

When will the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24 begin?

The Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24 will begin on February 02 and can go on up to March 6, 2024. 

What are the venues of the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24 India leg?

VCA Stadium, Nagpur and Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai are the venues of the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24. 

What is the starting time of matches in the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24 India leg?

The matches in the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24 will begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

Which channels will live broadcast the matches in the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2023-24 India leg?

Sports 18 Khel will live broadcast the Ranji Trophy Semi-Finals 2023-24

Where can people livestream the Ranji Trophy Semi-Finals 2023-24 in India?

People can enjoy the livestream of the Ranji Trophy Semi-Finals 2023-24 on Jiocinema. 
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

