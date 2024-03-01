Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BCCI to conduct women's red-ball tournament in Pune from March 28

The move comes after the Indian women's team's return to Test cricket. The side has played Tests against Australia and England in recent years. Domestic red-ball cricket was last held in 2018

women’s cricket team

Women’s cricket team (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Women's red-ball cricket will return to India's domestic calendar after four years when the BCCI conducts a Senior Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in Pune from March 28, the board announced on Friday.
The move comes after the Indian women's team's return to Test cricket. The side has played Tests against Australia and England in the recent years. Domestic red ball cricket for women was last held in 2018.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is a welcome step taken by BCCI. The national team has started playing Test cricket again and we need the next generation of cricketers to play red ball cricket at the domestic level," former India pacer Amita Sharma told PTI.
"I would also want red ball to be played at the state level and not just zonal level. Back in the day we had both those events," she added.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association will be hosting the tournament which will feature six teams, representing East, West, North, South, Central, and North-East zones.
They will be competing in a series of five matches to be played across three days each, which is a day more than the two-day games played in the 2018 season.
The tournament will begin right after the ongoing Women's Premier League, which ends on March 17.
It will start with the quarterfinals between East Zone and North East Zone and West Zone and Central Zone on March 28 with the semifinals slated on April 3.
The final is scheduled for April 9.

Also Read

Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Indian cos explore logistics options amid Red Sea supply chain disruptions

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

AUS vs NZ 1st Test: Australia 13-2, New Zealand strikes back late on Day 2

Ranji Trophy SF: Gritty Madhya Pradesh look to outwit formidable Vidarbha

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Vaughan calls Shoaib Bashir the new Ravi Ashwin

WPL 2024: UP vs Gujarat Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

Malik to Vyshak: Decoding BCCI's fast bowling central contract to 5 pacers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Women cricket India Domestic cricket BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon