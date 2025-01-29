Business Standard

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Top run scorers and wicket-takers after round 6

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Top run scorers and wicket-takers after round 6

The seventh and final group stage round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will take place on Thursday

Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

The 2024-25 edition of India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament, the Ranji Trophy, is all set to host its final round of group-stage matches from Thursday, December 30, with seven out of eight quarterfinal spots still up for grabs. Group B leaders Vidarbha are the only team so far to have already booked their place in the next round of the competition. All the teams will need their batters and bowlers at their very best for the final round if they wish to make it to the next stage. While we have seen incredible performances from these players with both bat and ball, it is important to see how each has fared in their respective departments. To dissect the matter even further, let us take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season before the round 7 matches.
 
 
Ranji Trophy: Top run scorers 
The top run scorers in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after round 6 have been exceptional. T D Agarwal from Hyderabad leads with 792 runs at an average of 79.20, including three centuries. S S Sharma from Madhya Pradesh follows with 713 runs, with a stunning 240 as his highest score. M K Lomror of Rajasthan scored a massive 300 not out and has 609 runs. N Jagadeesan from Tamil Nadu has 605 runs, with two centuries and five fifties. A S K Pandey from Chhattisgarh rounds off the top five with 604 runs, highlighted by a knock of 211.
 
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs HS Avg 100 50
1 TD Agarwal (HYD) 6 10 792 177 79.2 3 2
2 SS Sharma (MP) 6 10 713 240 89.12 2 4
3 MK Lomror (RAJ) 6 8 609 300* 87 2 2
4 N Jagadeesan (TN) 6 9 605 118* 75.62 2 5
5 ASK Pandey (CGR) 6 10 604 211 67.11 2 2
6 SK Rasheed (AP) 6 11 602 203 54.72 2 3
7 R Samarth (UKHND) 6 12 590 119 53.63 2 5
8 S Ghadigaonkar (ASSAM) 6 10 583 162 72.87 2 2
9 YV Rathod (VIDAR) 6 10 583 135 58.3 3 2
10 A Juyal (UP) 6 9 576 200* 72 3 1
11 SP Khajuria (J + K) 6 10 563 255 56.3 1 3
12 AR Kalsi (HP) 6 9 549 205* 68.62 2 2
13 SJ Desai (CGR) 6 9 543 146 77.57 2 3
14 RM Patidar (MP) 6 10 519 159 51.9 1 2
15 AV Wadkar (VIDAR) 6 10 517 139 64.62 2 1
16 C Andre Siddarth (TN) 6 8 514 106 102.8 1 4
17 Y Chaudhary (UKHND) 6 12 497 158 41.41 1 2
18 KM Himateja (HYD) 6 9 492 101* 61.5 1 4
19 B Vivek Singh (RLYS) 6 11 486 86 48.6 - 6
20 SS Iyer (MUM) 5 7 480 233 68.57 2 -
 

Ranji Trophy: Top wicket-takers 
The top wicket-takers in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after round 6 have been dominant in their performances. H S Dubey from Vidarbha leads with an impressive 47 wickets at an average of 14.55, highlighted by a best bowling figure of 6/36. Close behind is Auqib Nabi from Jammu & Kashmir, with 38 wickets at an average of 12.94 and a best of 6/54. Nishunk Birla of Chandigarh has 35 wickets, with a best of 6/65, while M V Pithiya from Baroda has taken 32 wickets, including a brilliant 6/25. Shams Mulani from Mumbai also features in the top five with 32 wickets at an average of 24.37, with his best being 6/115.
 
Rank Player Matches Inns Wickets
1 HS Dubey (VIDAR) 6 12 47
2 Auqib Nabi (J + K) 6 11 38
3 Nishunk Birla (CHD) 6 11 35
4 MV Pithiya (BRODA) 6 11 32
5 SZ Mulani (MUM) 6 12 32
6 T Thyagarajan (HYD) 6 10 32
7 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 5 10 31
8 SA Desai (GUJ) 6 10 28
9 K Kartikeya (MP) 6 11 28
10 DA Jadeja (SAU) 6 10 26
11 G Anikethreddy (HYD) 6 10 26
12 S Ajith Ram (TN) 4 7 24
13 AA Wakhare (VIDAR) 6 12 24
14 K Ajay Singh (RAJ) 4 8 24
15 V Kashyap (CHD) 6 11 24
16 Jalaj S Saxena (KER) 6 9 23
 

Topics : Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

