Ranji Trophy Final: Musheer Khan credits Sachin's presence for his hundred

Legendary Sachin Tendulka's presence on the second day served as a huge motivating factor for 19-year-old Mumbai batter Musheer Khan, whose patient 136 turned the Ranji Trophy final result into a mere formality with hosts out-batting Vidarbha by third day itself.

The batting legend was present for the morning session on the third day as Musheer piled up his second century in the three knockout games of this season's Ranji Trophy to help Mumbai extend their advantage.

Musheer's ton on the third day, came after his splendid 203 not out in the quarterfinal against Baroda and a vital 55 against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal, helping Mumbai set a mammoth 538-run target for Vidarbha.

"I did not even know that Sachin sir was here," Musheer told the media after the end of play on Day 3.

"But when I was batting on 60, I saw on him on the big screen and (thereon) I batted with the motivation that he is watching today and I have to impress sir," he said.





Musheer said sharing time in the middle with Test veteran like Rahane and a senior international like Iyer helped him learn a lot.

"I got to learn a lot during the partnerships. It is a matter of pride for me that I got to bat with two Test players, it becomes easier for me too. Everyone in their team was trying to get Ajju dada (Ajinkya Rahane) out and it becomes easier for me," Musheer said.

The teenager said that it was a dream come true for him to have scored a century in the final of India's premier domestic tournament.

"It was a dream for me to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. We (Iyer and Musheer) had a good partnership, we communicated well and (Iyer) bhai was insisting that we have to bat for long period and take the game as far as we can," he said.

Musheer said there was no risk involved in his tendency to move down the line of deliveries since he has practised a lot for it.

"When I was dropped from the Ranji Trophy (squad) last year, I got to learn a lot about the (need to) work on the technique. I have done a lot of preparations with abbu, there still is a lot to do," Musheer said.

"There are some wickets where the ball keeps coming straight at you but one odd-delivery cuts (from the pitch), hence I try to not let the bowler settle down and find the right spot to bowl at."



For Musheer, there is risk even while one is defending instead of going on the offensive.

"Risk is there in everything. There is risk in defending too what if there is a bat-pad situation to get out. But I have a lot of confidence with it; I have done a lot of preparation and practise by moving in the front," Musheer said.

"I am also ready for the bouncer. If someone bowls that, I can duck too. I move in the front but not with the intent to hit unless I get a half volley, he added.

Musheer, who is now the youngest to have scored a century for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final bettering Rusi Modi's record, revealed that his brother and India player Sarfaraz Khan asked him to forget the first-innings failure and back himself in the second.

"I had spoken with bhai earlier and he told me that this is a good opportunity for me in the final, with everyone watching. If I would make runs here, it would be better for me in the future," said Musheer, who joined his brother in scoring a century in the final of Ranji Trophy.

When I got out (for cheap) in the first innings, (he told me) it's okay, back yourself in the second innings and play your game. He told me to bat the way I found was comfortable," he added.

Tendulkar's along with India captain Rohit Sharma's presence at the Wankhede, also underlined the growing importance of domestic red-ball matches.