Rashid Khan replaces Dwayne Bravo on T20's top wicket-taker throne

Qualifier 1 of SA20 2025 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals saw history being made, as MI skipper Rashid Khan now holds the record for the most T20 wickets, taking his tally to 633—surpassing West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo’s record of 631 wickets. Rashid claimed the throne the moment he took his first wicket of the match, dismissing Dunith Wellalage. He then added Dinesh Karthik’s wicket to his tally, eventually helping his team win the match and qualify for the final of SA20 2025.
Highest wicket-takers in T20s
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Rashid Khan
|2015-2025
|461
|633
|6 for 17
|18.1
|6.49
|17
|16
|4
|DJ Bravo
|2006-2024
|582
|631
|5 for 23
|24.4
|8.26
|18
|11
|2
|SP Narine
|2011-2025
|536
|574
|5 for 19
|21.6
|6.12
|21
|12
|1
|Imran Tahir
|2006-2025
|428
|531
|5 for 23
|20
|6.97
|17
|10
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2006-2024
|444
|492
|6 for 6
|21.5
|6.79
|19
|11
|5
|AD Russell
|2010-2025
|538
|466
|5 for 15
|25.6
|8.71
|18
|9
|1
|CJ Jordan
|2008-2025
|396
|416
|4 for 6
|27.2
|8.62
|19
|7
|0
|Wahab Riaz
|2005-2023
|348
|413
|5 for 8
|22.6
|7.54
|18
|5
|3
|SL Malinga
|2004-2020
|295
|390
|6 for 7
|19.7
|7.07
|17
|10
|5
|Sohail Tanvir
|2005-2022
|388
|389
|6 for 14
|26.4
|7.49
|21
|7
|2
|Mohammad Nabi
|2010-2025
|430
|369
|5 for 15
|24.7
|6.96
|21
|7
|1
|YS Chahal
|2009-2024
|312
|364
|6 for 25
|23.4
|7.64
|18
|10
|2
Rashid on achieving the milestone
After the match, Rashid spoke to the media, describing his achievement as a great milestone while also expressing his surprise at having achieved such a feat. He admitted that if someone had asked him a decade ago, he would never have believed he could accomplish it. He also shared his pride in topping the table as a player from Afghanistan.
Also Read
In an interesting statistical coincidence, Rashid bowled exactly 631 fewer deliveries than Bravo to reach the landmark of 632 wickets—a fact that would surely intrigue statistics enthusiasts. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
Rashid four wickets away from T20Is throne
After becoming the bowler with the most T20 wickets, Rashid will now be eyeing the throne of top wicket-taker in T20Is. As of today, the Afghanistan spinner has 161 wickets to his name and is second on the list of top wicket-takers in T20 Internationals, behind New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who has 164 wickets. Rashid needs three more wickets to equal the Kiwi legend’s tally and four more to surpass it. Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
Highest wicket-takers in T20Is
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|TG Southee (NZ)
|2008-2024
|126
|164
|5 for 18
|22.4
|8
|17
|2
|2
|Rashid Khan (AFG/ICC)
|2015-2024
|96
|161
|5 for 3
|13.8
|6.08
|14
|8
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2006-2024
|129
|149
|5 for 20
|20.9
|6.81
|18
|6
|2
|IS Sodhi (NZ)
|2014-2024
|119
|138
|4 for 28
|23.3
|7.98
|18
|3
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2015-2024
|106
|132
|6 for 10
|21.6
|7.51
|17
|3
|2
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2019-2025
|79
|131
|4 for 9
|15.4
|6.98
|13
|4
|-
|AU Rashid (ENG)
|2009-2025
|124
|131
|4 for 2
|24.4
|7.36
|20
|3
|-
|MR Adair (IRE)
|2019-2024
|88
|127
|4 for 13
|19.2
|7.7
|15
|4
|-
|MJ Santner (NZ)
|2015-2025
|109
|120
|4 for 11
|22.2
|7.03
|19
|3
|-
|H Ssenyondo (UGA)
|2019-2024
|90
|118
|5 for 8
|13.5
|5.28
|15
|7
|1
|SO Ngoche (KENYA)
|2010-2024
|98
|117
|4 for 14
|16.5
|5.87
|17
|3
|-
|A Zampa (AUS)
|2016-2024
|95
|117
|5 for 19
|21
|7.16
|18
|2
|1