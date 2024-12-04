Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Rashid Khan calls on Taliban to reevaluate restrictions on Afghan women

Rashid Khan calls on Taliban to reevaluate restrictions on Afghan women

Khan's call for change has resonated with many, as his influence continues to inspire discussions about the future of Afghanistan, particularly in terms of women's rights and access to education

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan spoke out about the critical issue of women's education in Afghanistan. Following the Taliban’s recent decision to ban Afghan women from midwifery and nursing courses, Khan expressed his concerns and urged the authorities to reconsider their stance. The move to restrict women’s access to vital healthcare education has sparked widespread outcry, as it directly affects the health and well-being of the population, particularly women in Afghanistan.
Khan, who is admired globally for his cricketing skills and leadership, took to social media to voice his opinion. In a tweet posted today on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), he emphasized the importance of women’s education in all fields, especially in healthcare. He argued that denying women the opportunity to pursue midwifery and nursing studies would not only undermine their potential but also worsen the healthcare crisis in Afghanistan.  Rashid Khan's plea to Taliban
 
 
“The future of Afghanistan depends on its youth, and women are a vital part of this. Education is a basic human right, and banning women from such crucial fields is a step backward,” Khan wrote in his tweet. His statement reflects growing frustration over the Taliban’s restrictive policies, which have steadily limited women’s rights and opportunities since they regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

More From This Section

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

Watch Tendulkar-Kambli's emotional reunion in Coach Achrekar's memorial

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh defeats West Indies by 101 runs to tie two-match Test series 1-1

KL Rahul

IND vs AUS: Ready to play the floater role for team, says KL Rahul

Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval

IND vs AUS: A look at pink ball Tests in numbers at Adelaide Oval

Rohit Sharma (Left) and KL Rahul (Right)

IND vs AUS: Rohit or Rahul? Who will open for India in the Adelaide Test

 
In addition to his advocacy for women’s education, Khan also highlighted the importance of trained healthcare professionals, particularly women, who are essential in a country where access to medical care remains limited. By barring women from these courses, the Taliban is not only restricting their education but also depriving the nation of skilled healthcare workers needed to address its ongoing medical challenges.
 
Khan’s call for change has resonated with many, as his influence continues to inspire discussions about the future of Afghanistan, particularly in terms of women’s rights and access to education.

Also Read

Umesh Yadav defends 18 in the last over Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians. Check GT vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights here

Gill to Miller: Gujarat's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan takes break from Test cricket to nurse his operated back

Rashid Khan, Rashid

AFG vs NZ Tests 2024: Hashmatullah named captain, no place Rashid Khan

Tim Southee

New Zealand to go with 5 spin bowling options for AFG and SL test series

Virat Kohli ahead of India vs Bangladesh

Top 10 highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

Topics : Taliban Rashid Khan Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon