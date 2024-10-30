Gill to Miller: Gujarat's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Business Standard
GT will aim to create a perfect team after IPL 2025 auction to get back to their best after a disappointing outing in IPL 2024

Umesh Yadav defends 18 in the last over Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians. Check GT vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights here. Photo: Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans. Photo: Sportzpics

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a dream debut season in 2022, which saw them win the title, and a successful second season that saw them reach the final, Gujarat Titans finally hit a roadblock in IPL 2024 when they finished eighth in the points table. The transfer saga of their trophy-winning skipper, Hardik Pandya, made a lot of news during the season 17 auction. Now, with the deadline for announcing the retention list for the IPL 2025 auction nearing, i.e. October 31, what surprise do the 2022 champions hold for the fans, and what could their final retention list look like? Let’s take a look. 
 
Shubman Gill 
The league’s top scorer in 2023 and captain of the side in 2024, Shubman Gill will undoubtedly be GT’s top priority for IPL 2025. GT is more than likely to offer Gill the first spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore. 
                                                              Shubman Gill stats for GT
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 103 15 3216 129 37.84 135.7 4 20 310 95 37
2024 12 1 426 104 38.73 147.4 1 2 37 15 1
2023 17 2 890 129 59.33 157.8 3 4 85 33 6
2022 16 2 483 96 34.5 132.33 0 4 51 11 7
 

David Miller 
The South African explosive batter, David Miller, has won multiple games for Gujarat with his hard-hitting batting lower down the order in the last three seasons. The southpaw has been in form for the national side and every franchise cricket team he played for in the last 12 months, making him GT’s perfect candidate for the second spot in the IPL 2025 retention list for Rs 14 crore. 
                                                          David Miller stats for GT
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 130 43 2924 101* 36.55 139.24 1 13 207 134 75 2024 9 3 210 55 35 151.08 0 1 20 8 5 2023 16 5 259 46 32.38 145.51 0 0 18 13 11 2022 16 9 481 94* 68.71 142.73 0 2 32 23 6
 
Noor Ahmed 
The Afghanistani spinner Noor is one of the hottest rising talents in cricket at the moment and has played a key role in Afghanistan’s recent success in international cricket. His ability to adapt to any surface and deliver his best could make him GT’s preferred choice for the number three spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore. 
                                                        Noor Ahmed stats for GT
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 23 492 659 24 Mar-37 27.46 8.04 20.5 0 0 2024 10 209 290 8 Feb-20 36.25 8.33 26.13 0 0 2023 13 283 369 16 Mar-37 23.06 7.82 17.69 0 0  
Rashid Khan 
One of GT’s draft picks during their debut season, Rashid Khan has been one of the best T20 cricketers the game has ever produced. His ability to take wickets, stop the run flow, and contribute with handy batting down the order, along with his exceptional fielding skills, makes him even more important to have on the team. GT clearly knows the dimension Rashid brings with him and will likely retain him in the number four spot for Rs 18 crore. 
                                                        Rashid Khan stats for GT
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 121 2859 3252 149 Apr-24 21.83 6.82 19.19 2 0 2024 12 262 367 10 Feb-38 36.7 8.4 26.2 0 0
 
Md Shami 
While the fitness of the Indian pacer might be a factor to consider, if he is match-ready by IPL 2025, GT would more than likely keep Md Shami around for one more season by offering him the number five spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore. 
Md Shami Stats for GT
Year INN BALLS RUNS WKTS BBI AVE ECON S/R 3W 5W
Career 110 2426 3412 127 4/11 26.86 8.43 19.1 13 0
2022 16 366 488 20 3/25  24.4 8 18.3 2 0
2023 17 390 522 28 4/11 18.64 8.03 13.92 5 0
    GT full squad for IPL 2024 with salary 
Player Nationality Role Price
Rahul Tewatia Indian All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000
Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹6,25,00,000
David Miller Overseas Batsman ₹3,00,00,000
R. Sai Kishore Indian Bowler ₹3,00,00,000
Matthew Wade Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹2,40,00,000
Wriddhiman Saha Indian Wicket Keeper ₹1,90,00,000
Jayant Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹1,70,00,000
Vijay Shankar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,40,00,000
Noor Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹30,00,000
Darshan Nalkande Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
B. Sai Sudharsan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Joshua Little Overseas Bowler ₹4,40,00,000
Kane Williamson Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000
Mohit Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Abhinav Manohar Indian Batter ₹2,60,00,000
Shubman Gill Indian Batter ₹8,00,00,000
Rashid Khan Overseas All-Rounder ₹15,00,00,000
Spencer Johnson Overseas Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹7,40,00,000
Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹5,80,00,000
Robin Minz Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹3,60,00,000
Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹2,20,00,000
Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000
Azmatullah Omarzai Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

