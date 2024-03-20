Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Retired Imad Wasim makes himself available for Pakistan selection

The 35-year old had retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues

Imad Wasim

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim (Photo: ICC)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four months after retiring from international cricket, Pakistan spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has made himself available for national selection after playing a key role in Islamabad United's title triumph in the PSL.
The 35-year old had retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Imad was adjudged the Man-of-the-match for his franchise, Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 and final of the Pakistan Super League 9 on Saturday and Monday.
He had taken a fifer (5/23) in the PSL final as Islamabad grabbed the title for the first time since 2018.
Imad told media that he wanted to serve Pakistan again.
"I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that," Imad said.
"Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL," he added.
The Pakistani selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an Army base in Kakul from March 25. The selectors will announce the team for the home T20 series against New Zealand in April from the same batch.
It was no secret that Imad retireddue to differences with captain Babar Azam. The two didn't get along even while playing for Karachi Kings in the previous PSL editions where Babar was captain.
According to insiders, Babar and the team management was not very happy with Imad's attitude. He had gained a reputation for not being a team man.

Also Read

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Babar Azam publicly expresses unhappiness with PAK team decision, stirs row

Pakistan cricket: Shaheen to lead in T20Is, Masood gets Tests captaincy

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

IPL 2024: Langer sidesteps question on coaching India, terms Dravid lucky

IPL 2024: MI replaces injured Madushanka with U-19 star from South Africa

T20I rankings: Suryakumar at top in batting list, Adil Rashid in bowling

IPL 2024: What will be KKR's playing 11 if Shreyas Iyer misses the opener?

IPL 2024 playoffs predictions: Which teams could secure knockout berths?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imad Wasim Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon