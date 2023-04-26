Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant is set to miss Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 due to injury. The Asia Cup is likely to be held in September, while the World Cup might be played in October-November.
Reports confirmed that Rishabh Pant needs more time to fully recover before hitting the ground, and hence he will miss both major events.
The Indian wicketkeeper met a car accident on New Year's Eve causing him multiple injuries. According to a cricbuzz report, it might take him a couple of more weeks to walk properly without any support.
The report further said, "The general impression is that he is recovering faster than anticipated, but it will take seven to eight months to be cricket-fit. That said it could take even longer for him to do the wicketkeeping and the initial comeback period will have to be solely as a batter, which is still considered an asset."
Rishabh Pant is going through surgeries
Pant underwent surgery for ligament tear in January, and he is being monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head, Centre for Sports Medicine, and director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.
BCCI also previously said, "It will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."
Also Read
"I am still in the game", Rishabh Pant says in new Zomato ad promoting ZPL
Rishabh Pant needed urgent surgery, may be out of field for 6 mths: Report
Pant thanks 'two heroes' in 1st statement after crash, says recovering well
Rishabh Pant must take his time to heal properly, says Sourav Ganguly
Rishabh Pant injured in a car crash near Roorkee, BCCI issues statement
Jerseys, sippers, coffee mugs: Fans bat for IPL-themed merchandise
Perfect timing: Rahane forces his way into India's squad for WTC Final 2023
Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy
Sachin's 50th birthday: Here are Master Blaster's top 10 innings to recall
Dravid will fly to London for WTC final against Australia on May 23
Rahul or Bharat to replace him
In the test format, KS Bharat is expected to fill his place, while KL Rahul will replace Pant in the ODI format.
Recently, the Indian team announced for the World Test Championship final against Australia, and both Rahul and Bharat were in the Indian team squad.