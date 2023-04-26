Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant is set to miss Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 due to injury. The Asia Cup is likely to be held in September, while the World Cup might be played in October-November.

Reports confirmed that Rishabh Pant needs more time to fully recover before hitting the ground, and hence he will miss both major events.

The report further said, "The general impression is that he is recovering faster than anticipated, but it will take seven to eight months to be cricket-fit. That said it could take even longer for him to do the wicketkeeping and the initial comeback period will have to be solely as a batter, which is still considered an asset."

The Indian wicketkeeper met a car accident on New Year's Eve causing him multiple injuries. According to a cricbuzz report, it might take him a couple of more weeks to walk properly without any support.