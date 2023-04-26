close

Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, reports claimed that it would take him weeks to walk without support

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Rishabh Pant scored blistering 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test. Photo: @ICC

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI World Cup

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant is set to miss Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 due to injury. The Asia Cup is likely to be held in September, while the World Cup might be played in October-November.
Reports confirmed that Rishabh Pant needs more time to fully recover before hitting the ground, and hence he will miss both major events.

The Indian wicketkeeper met a car accident on New Year's Eve causing him multiple injuries. According to a cricbuzz report, it might take him a couple of more weeks to walk properly without any support.
The report further said, "The general impression is that he is recovering faster than anticipated, but it will take seven to eight months to be cricket-fit. That said it could take even longer for him to do the wicketkeeping and the initial comeback period will have to be solely as a batter, which is still considered an asset."

Rishabh Pant is going through surgeries

Pant underwent surgery for ligament tear in January, and he is being monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head, Centre for Sports Medicine, and director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.
BCCI also previously said, "It will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Rahul or Bharat to replace him

In the test format, KS Bharat is expected to fill his place, while KL Rahul will replace Pant in the ODI format. 
Recently, the Indian team announced for the World Test Championship final against Australia, and both Rahul and Bharat were in the Indian team squad.

Topics : Rishabh Pant ICC ODI World Cup 2023 BCCI

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

