Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a car crash near Roorkee in Uttarakhand

Indian cricketer sustained injuries after his car collided with a divider and caught fire while travelling from to Delhi. The occurred on Friday morning. According to a report by NDTV, Pant was driving his car and met with an near Roorkee in .

Pant was reportedly travelling alone in the car. He broke the window to escape the car that caught fire after the collision. He sustained injuries on his head, knee and shin in the .

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media, as reported by NDTV.

Recently, Pant celebrated Christmas in Dubai with former India captain MS Dhoni and his family. The pictures were shared on social media by Dhoni's wife, Sakshi.

In 2022, Pant scored 364 runs in 25 T20Is, averaging 21.41 at a strike rate of 132.84. In 12 ODIs this year, he made 336 runs, averaging 37.33 and a strike rate of 96.55. But in Tests, Pant has been at his best, making 680 runs in 12 innings at an average of 61.81 and strike rate of 90.90.

Earlier this week, the BCCI had asked Pant to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme.

His place in India's white-ball cricket teams has been uncertain. On December 27, Pant was dropped from India's T20 squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka. He was a part of the Indian team that won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 recently.