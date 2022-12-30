Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a car crash near Roorkee in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Brand Kohli is in top form as the cricketer celebrates his 34th birthday
New Zealand Cricket to pay men, women equally: Where does India stand?
Pay parity: BCCI announces equal match fee for men, women cricketers
RIP Rudi Koertzen! Twitter mourns the death of the legendry cricket umpire
Asia Cup: Pant vs Karthik crisis for India, Pakistan suffer bowler shortage
-
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant sustained injuries after his car collided with a divider and caught fire while travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi. The accident occurred on Friday morning. According to a report by NDTV, Pant was driving his car and met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.
Pant was reportedly travelling alone in the car. He broke the window to escape the car that caught fire after the collision. He sustained injuries on his head, knee and shin in the accident.
"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media, as reported by NDTV.
Recently, Pant celebrated Christmas in Dubai with former India captain MS Dhoni and his family. The pictures were shared on social media by Dhoni's wife, Sakshi.
In 2022, Pant scored 364 runs in 25 T20Is, averaging 21.41 at a strike rate of 132.84. In 12 ODIs this year, he made 336 runs, averaging 37.33 and a strike rate of 96.55. But in Tests, Pant has been at his best, making 680 runs in 12 innings at an average of 61.81 and strike rate of 90.90.
Earlier this week, the BCCI had asked Pant to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme.
His place in India's white-ball cricket teams has been uncertain. On December 27, Pant was dropped from India's T20 squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka. He was a part of the Indian team that won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 recently.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 09:37 IST