Root to Jaiswal: Top run-getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

The countdown to the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final has begun, with South Africa and defending champions Australia set to clash for Test cricket’s ultimate prize at Lord’s from 11 June. As two of the most complete teams prepare for battle, the WTC cycle has seen some incredible individual performances. Talking about batters, England’s Joe Root has been the standout in the run-scoring department, while India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal made a breakthrough few expected.
Here’s a quick look at the top run-getters of the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100s
|50s
|1
|Joe Root
|ENG
|2023–24
|22
|40
|1968
|262
|7
|7
|2
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|IND
|2023–25
|19
|36
|1798
|214*
|4
|10
|3
|Ben Duckett
|ENG
|2023–24
|22
|41
|1470
|153
|2
|8
|4
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|2023–24
|17
|29
|1463
|317
|4
|7
|5
|Usman Khawaja
|AUS
|2023–25
|19
|37
|1422
|232
|2
|6
|6
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|2023–25
|19
|35
|1324
|141
|5
|4
|7
|Travis Head
|AUS
|2023–25
|19
|34
|1177
|152
|3
|5
|8
|Zak Crawley
|ENG
|2023–24
|19
|34
|1175
|189
|1
|8
|9
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|2023–24
|11
|22
|1152
|156
|5
|4
|10
|Kusal Mendis
|SL
|2024–25
|11
|20
|1123
|182*
|5
|3
|11
|Ollie Pope
|ENG
|2023–24
|19
|34
|1084
|196
|3
|4
|12
|Saud Shakeel
|PAK
|2023–25
|14
|26
|1078
|208*
|3
|4
|13
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|SL
|2023–25
|13
|24
|1065
|122
|3
|8
|14
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|2023–24
|18
|32
|1007
|155
|1
|7
|15
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|2024
|12
|24
|984
|240
|2
|4
|16
|Shubman Gill
|IND
|2023–25
|16
|29
|972
|119*
|3
|3
|17
|Alex Carey
|AUS
|2023–25
|19
|30
|954
|156
|1
|5
|18
|Marnus Labuschagne
|AUS
|2023–25
|19
|36
|935
|111
|1
|8
|19
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|2023–25
|12
|22
|900
|171*
|1
|4
|20
|Shan Masood
|PAK
|2023–25
|14
|27
|880
|151
|2
|5
1. Joe Root (England)
England’s senior statesman led the charts with 1,968 runs in 22 Tests, averaging 54.66. His ability to switch gears, play long innings, and deliver under pressure anchored England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach. With seven hundreds and seven fifties, Root continued to prove why he's one of the modern greats. His highest score of 262 was a masterclass in control and stamina, setting the tone for England’s batting through the cycle.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)
The breakout star of the cycle, Jaiswal amassed 1,798 runs in just 19 Tests, averaging 52.88. His attacking strokeplay, combined with a calm head, helped him dominate both at home and overseas. A top score of 214 and four centuries* show his hunger for big runs. His consistency at the top proved crucial for India’s competitiveness in this WTC cycle, and he has firmly established himself as a Test mainstay.
3. Ben Duckett (England)
Duckett brought urgency to England’s top order with his aggressive approach. In 22 Tests, he made 1,470 runs at 36.75, striking at a brisk 84.33. Though not always the most consistent, his ability to score quickly and disrupt bowling rhythms made him a perfect fit for England’s new Test philosophy. With two centuries and eight fifties, Duckett was central to England’s Bazball blueprint across varied conditions.
4. Harry Brook (England)
Brook continued to enhance his reputation as England’s most stylish young batter. Scoring 1,463 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.44, he played several key innings, including a monumental 317. His range of strokes, confidence in defence, and acceleration made him a match-winner. Brook’s ability to turn the tide of games with his shot-making was evident throughout England’s WTC run, often changing momentum within a single session.
5. Usman Khawaja (Australia)
Khawaja’s consistency was pivotal in Australia’s march to the final. The left-hander made 1,422 runs in 19 Tests, averaging 41.82, with a top score of 232. Known for his patient and composed style, Khawaja often blunted new-ball threats and helped build big first-innings totals. His performances away from home, especially in tough conditions, reflected his evolution into a dependable Test opener and a vital cog in Australia’s WTC success.