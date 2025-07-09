SA20 Season 4: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming details

South Africa’s premier T20 franchise competition — the SA20 — is all set to return for its fourth season, with action officially getting underway on Friday, December 26, 2025, at Cape Town’s scenic Newlands Stadium. The curtain-raiser promises a mouth-watering contest between defending champions MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants, marking the beginning of what promises to be another thrilling edition of the league.
Organised in a special window to coincide with the festive season and school holidays, SA20 Season 4 is packed with high-voltage matchups and a fan-first calendar. In a significant expansion of its festive programming, the league will feature New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fixtures for the first time, aiming to embed itself in South Africa’s and global cricket fans’ holiday traditions.
SA20 Season 4: Teams
- MI Cape Town
- Paarl Royals
- Joburg Super Kings
- Pretoria Capitals
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape
- Durban’s Super Giants
SA20 Season 4: Format
The SA20 follows an Indian Premier League (IPL)-like format, where each team faces the others twice in the league stage, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. The top two teams in the points table face each other in Qualifier 1, where the winner directly qualifies for the final, while the losing side goes to Qualifier 2. The teams finishing third and fourth in the points table play the Eliminator, where the winning team qualifies for Qualifier 2, while the loser is eliminated. The two teams in Qualifier 2 then face each other, with the winning team joining the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final, while the losing side is eliminated.
SA20 Season 4: Full schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (SA)
|Time (IST)
|26 Dec 2025
|Friday
|MICT vs DSG
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|27 Dec 2025
|Saturday
|PC vs JSK
|Centurion
|13:00
|16:30
|27 Dec 2025
|Saturday
|PR vs SEC
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|28 Dec 2025
|Sunday
|DSG vs MICT
|Kingsmead
|15:30
|19:00
|29 Dec 2025
|Monday
|SEC vs PC
|St George's Park
|17:30
|21:00
|30 Dec 2025
|Tuesday
|DSG vs JSK
|Kingsmead
|17:30
|21:00
|31 Dec 2025
|Wednesday
|SEC vs PR
|St George's Park
|13:00
|16:30
|31 Dec 2025
|Wednesday
|MICT vs JSK
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|1 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|JSK vs DSG
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|2 Jan 2026
|Friday
|PR vs MICT
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|3 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|JSK vs SEC
|Wanderers
|13:00
|16:30
|3 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|PC vs DSG
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|4 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|MICT vs PR
|Newlands
|15:30
|19:00
|5 Jan 2026
|Monday
|PC vs SEC
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|6 Jan 2026
|Tuesday
|MICT vs JSK
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|7 Jan 2026
|Wednesday
|DSG vs PR
|Kingsmead
|17:30
|21:00
|8 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|JSK vs PR
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|9 Jan 2026
|Friday
|DSG vs SEC
|Kingsmead
|17:30
|21:00
|10 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|PR vs PC
|Boland Park
|13:00
|16:30
|10 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|JSK vs MICT
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|11 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|SEC vs DSG
|St George's Park
|15:30
|19:00
|12 Jan 2026
|Monday
|PC vs MICT
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|13 Jan 2026
|Tuesday
|PR vs DSG
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|14 Jan 2026
|Wednesday
|SEC vs JSK
|St George's Park
|17:30
|21:00
|15 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|PC vs PR
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|16 Jan 2026
|Friday
|MICT vs SEC
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|17 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|DSG vs JSK
|Kingsmead
|13:00
|16:30
|17 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|JSK vs PC
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|18 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|SEC vs MICT
|St George's Park
|15:30
|19:00
|19 Jan 2026
|Monday
|PR vs JSK
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|21 Jan 2026
|Wednesday
|Qualifier 1
|TBC
|17:30
|21:00
|22 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|Eliminator
|TBC
|17:30
|21:00
|23 Jan 2026
|Friday
|Qualifier 2
|TBC
|17:30
|21:00
|25 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|Final
|TBC
|15:30
|19:00
SA20 Season 4: Live streaming and telecast details
When will Season 4 of SA20 begin?
The first match of SA20 Season 4 will be played on Friday, December 26, 2025.
Who will play in the opening fixture of SA20 Season 4?
Defending champions MI Cape Town will face Paarl Royals in the opening fixture of SA20 Season 4.
When will the playoffs of SA20 Season 4 begin?
The playoffs of SA20 Season 4 will begin on Wednesday, January 26, 2026.
When will the final of SA20 Season 4 be played?
The final of SA20 Season 4 will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Where to watch live telecast of SA20 Season 4 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will live telecast SA20 Season 4 matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of SA20 Season 4 matches in India?
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream SA20 Season 4 matches in India.