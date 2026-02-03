Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?
Tom Banton and Harry Brook have been key contributors with the bat, while Sam Curran's all-round performances have been crucial.
Sri Lanka and England will be wraping up their T20I series today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with the third match of their three-game series. England, having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, will aim for a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will look to salvage some pride with a victory in the final match.
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played?
The Sri Lanka and England 3rd T20 match will be played on Sunday, February 1.
What is the venue for the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England?
The Sri Lanka and England 3rd T20 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20 take place?
The toss for the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England be bowled?
The first ball of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?
The live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.
