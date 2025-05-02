Friday, May 02, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Insta accounts of Babar, Rizwan and other Pak cricketers blocked in India

Insta accounts of Babar, Rizwan and other Pak cricketers blocked in India

Pakistan's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account was blocked on Wednesday

Babar Azam

Instagram accounts of Pakistani cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Wasim Akram, have been blocked in India. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday blocked Instagram accounts of leading current and former Pakistani cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Wasim Akram, intensifying its digital crackdown on influential personalities across the border in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The list of restricted accounts also includes Test captain Shan Masood, pacers Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah, batter Imam-ul-Haq, all rounder Shadab Khan and former stars Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

Additionally, the account of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan is also now inaccessible in India.

Users attempting to access their Instagram page from India are met with the message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."  "We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment. After the review, we restricted access to the content in the location where it goes against local law,"a added the note from Instagram.

 

However, the accounts of World Cup-winning captain Waqar Younis and former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq have not been withheld yet.

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India over security

India Pakistan

Pak to issue formal notice to India over suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders relief for Pak-born man with Indian passport ordered to go back

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants J&K more time to report on Pak nationals after flood data loss

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Pakistan to allow stranded citizens in India to return via Wagah border

Pakistan's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account was blocked on Wednesday.

These restrictions come in the wake of the April 22 terror attack near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, where 26 people -- mostly tourists -- were killed and several others injured in a targeted shooting.

In the wake of the deadly attack, the Indian government has taken steps to block access to Pakistani social media accounts, citing national security concerns.

Earlier this week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also restricted in India for "disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies".

That ban impacted the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Shahid Afridi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs PAK

How India-Pakistan tensions could affect subcontinent's cricket schedule

PSL

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

MUL vs KAR

PSL 2025: Multan vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Lord's cricket ground to host final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United playing 11

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Topics : India Pakistan relations Instagram Babar Azam Cricketers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon