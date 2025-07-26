Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Manchester weather forecast today: Will rain save India in 4th Test?

Manchester weather forecast today: Will rain save India in 4th Test?

According to the UK Met Office, Manchester is likely to see light rain early in the day, with skies remaining largely overcast. Temperatures are expected to hover between 16°C and 20°C.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

As the crucial fourth Test between India and England enters Day 4 at Old Trafford, all eyes are once again on the weather, and not without reason. With England firmly in control and India struggling to stay afloat in the match and series, the weather could become a key factor in determining the outcome.
 
Clouds return to Manchester after sunny Day 3
 
After a bright and clear third day of play, ominous clouds and cold winds swept into Manchester on Friday evening, raising concerns about possible interruptions on Day 4. Reporting from the venue, Times of India journalist Sahil Malhotra noted:
 
 
“Chilly conditions and overcast skies have replaced the sunshine. The forecast for Day 4 and Day 5 isn’t promising. India had already struggled under similar cloud cover on Day 1, and if they’re to bat on Day 4, it could once again test their resilience.”  Check ENG vs IND 4th Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Manchester Weather Forecast for Day 4

According to the UK Met Office, Manchester is likely to see light rain early in the day, with skies remaining largely overcast. Temperatures are expected to hover between 16°C and 20°C throughout the day.
 
Morning session: 50–60% chance of rain
 
Afternoon (Tea): Rain probability drops to around 40%
 
Evening (Stumps): Rain chances further reduce to 30% 
 
Although conditions are expected to gradually improve, the start of play could still face interruptions, a concern especially for India as they seek to close the deficit.
 
India under pressure in hostile conditions 
India, currently 1-2 down in the five-match series, are facing an uphill battle. England closed Day 3 at a commanding 544/7, with Joe Root delivering a sublime 150 and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 77. Their lead of 186 runs puts pressure on India, who have never won a Test at Old Trafford.
 
Compounding India's challenge is the mental barrier posed by overcast English conditions, which have historically troubled their batters. A rain-affected Day 4 could work either for or against them, depending on how well they adapt.

Topics : India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

