WATCH: Rohit furious after Sarfaraz Khan's runout on Day 1 of Rajkot Test

The Indian skipper was standing in the dressing room as Jadeja was only one run short of the century, but the runout drew Rohit's ire, and he threw his cap away in disgust.

Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan

Rohit Sharma was seen furious when Sarfaraz Khan gets runout. Photo: Sportzpics for BCC and X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravindra Jadeja took India out from shambles with a patient century alongside captain Rohit Sharma on Day 1 of India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. But the local boy made a terrible mistake on the way to his hundred, which drew captain Rohit Sharma's ire from the dressing room. 

Here's what has happened

After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz made a charismatic start of his Test career by slamming an attacking fifty on debut. Meanwhile, Jadeja went into a shell and scored only ten runs, while Sarfaraz scored his fifty. 

However, when Jadeja was on 99, he hit the ball straight to the mid-on fielder and called for a single, only to say no as Sarfaraz responded. The great mix-up resulted in Sarfaraz's wicket, whose  66-ball 62 was cut short by Mark Wood's direct hit on the non-striker end.



The Indian skipper was standing in the dressing room as Jadeja was only one run short of the century, but the runout drew Rohit's anger, and he threw his cap away in disgust. 

Though Jadeja completed his century the next ball, Rohit was not seen applauding in the dressing room.

Jadeja also had a muted celebration for his century while smiles were missing on head coach Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour, who was seen applauding.



After the incident, former India commentator Sanjay Mangrekar said on air that Rohit denied Jadeja's call for a single during their 200-run stand. It was also seen during the course of the day, Jadeja had the tendency to start for a run before saying no.

Jadeja got runout in the second innings of the first Test and in due course injured his hamstring.

 

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

