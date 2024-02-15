WATCH: Rohit furious after Sarfaraz Khan's runout on Day 1 of Rajkot Test

Ravindra Jadeja took India out from shambles with a patient century alongside captain Rohit Sharma on Day 1 of India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. But the local boy made a terrible mistake on the way to his hundred, which drew captain Rohit Sharma's ire from the dressing room.

Here's what has happened

After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz made a charismatic start of his Test career by slamming an attacking fifty on debut. Meanwhile, Jadeja went into a shell and scored only ten runs, while Sarfaraz scored his fifty.







pic.twitter.com/9a3ceevERm Got out in unfortunate manner but nevertheless played beautifully. So good to see a batsman use the depth of the crease against spin. #SarfarazKhan February 15, 2024 However, when Jadeja was on 99, he hit the ball straight to the mid-on fielder and called for a single, only to say no as Sarfaraz responded. The great mix-up resulted in Sarfaraz's wicket, whose 66-ball 62 was cut short by Mark Wood's direct hit on the non-striker end.

The Indian skipper was standing in the dressing room as Jadeja was only one run short of the century, but the runout drew Rohit's anger, and he threw his cap away in disgust.





Jadeja also had a muted celebration for his century while smiles were missing on head coach Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour, who was seen applauding.









Jadeja was too mean to betray a debutant. Nevertheless, Well Played Sarfu Rohit Sharma is unhappy with Selfish Ravindra Jadeja who ran out #SarfarazKhan Jadeja was too mean to betray a debutant. Nevertheless, Well Played Sarfu pic.twitter.com/oa3CoF8fxF Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel February 15, 2024

After the incident, former India commentator Sanjay Mangrekar said on air that Rohit denied Jadeja's call for a single during their 200-run stand. It was also seen during the course of the day, Jadeja had the tendency to start for a run before saying no.



