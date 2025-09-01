Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

The live streaming of the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After suffering losses against Pakistan in their opening games, hosts UAE and Afghanistan will now face each other in match 3 of the UAE T20 Tri-series in Sharjah today, with hopes of keeping their chances of final qualification intact.
 
Both teams failed to perform well with the ball, allowing Pakistan to score big runs, before their top and middle order failed to capitalise on a good start, losing wickets in a bunch in the middle overs. Thanks to some late cameos, they were able to avoid a big defeat, but they will need to polish their skills to win the match and take the field in the Asia Cup 2025 next month with some momentum on their side.
 

UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
 
UAE vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 12
  • UAE won: 3
  • Afghanistan won: 9
  • No result: 0

T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan full squad

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib
 
Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details

When will the UAE vs Afghanistan match take place in the Tri-series? 
UAE will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in match 3 of the T20 Tri-series on Monday, September 1.
 
What will be the venue for the UAE vs Afghanistan match in the T20 Tri-series on September 1? 
The match between UAE and Afghanistan will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
 
What time will the toss take place for the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match? 
The toss for the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match will take place at 8:00 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match be bowled? 
The UAE vs Afghanistan match in the T20 Tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match in India? 
There will be no live telecast of the match in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match in India? 
The live streaming of the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

