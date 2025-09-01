AFG v UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan, UAE looking for first win; toss at 8 PM
AFG vs UAE T20 TRI-SERIES LIVE UPDATES: Afghanistan and UAE are both desperate to secure a win today to keep their hopes of final qualification alive
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 continues with a crucial clash between hosts United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan in Match 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. Both teams head into the contest after opening defeats against Pakistan and will be desperate to register their first win to stay alive in the race for the final.
The UAE displayed flashes of promise with the bat in their previous outing, but their bowlers struggled to contain Pakistan’s powerful line-up. Backed by home support, the hosts will look to produce a more disciplined effort and open their account on the points table.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, showed intent in their series opener but lacked a batter to anchor the innings. Skipper Rashid Khan will be keen to inspire his team to bounce back, especially with the Asia Cup looming next month. With qualification hopes on the line, a high-pressure battle awaits in Sharjah.
Afghanistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Playing 11:
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Ethan D'Souza, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Chopra (wk), Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Afghanistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE TOSS:
The coin flip between UAE’s Muhammad Waseem and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan for Match 3 of the T20 Tri-series will take place at 8 PM IST today.
Afghanistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match will not be available in India.
Afghanistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India
FanCode will live stream the UAE vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match on both the app and website.
7:20 PM
AFG vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UAE's probable playing 11
7:10 PM
AFG vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the UAE tri-series match number 3 between Afghanistan and the UAE. Both teams lost their first match vs Pakistan and are looking for the first win today. But which team will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
