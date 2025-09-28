Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / T20Is: Nepal stun West Indies for maiden win against a full ICC member

T20Is: Nepal stun West Indies for maiden win against a full ICC member

Nepal vs West Indies highlights: Nepal had earlier beaten Afghanistan in 2014, but the latter were still an Associate Member at that time.

Nepal cricket team

Nepal cricket team. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Sharjah
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal etched their name in history books, defeating two-time world champions West Indies by 19 runs in the opening T20 International here for their first-ever victory against a Full ICC Member nation.

Nepal had earlier beaten Afghanistan in 2014, but the latter were still an Associate Member at that time.

Saturday's result, therefore, marked Nepal's biggest win yet on the international stage, and came in their maiden T20I clash against the Caribbean side and first bilateral series against a Full Member.

Sent in to bat, Nepal posted 148 for 8 and then returned to restrict West Indies to 129 for nine. 

 

West Indies reduced Nepal to 12 for 2 in the fourth over after Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder struck early. But Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel (38) and Kushal Malla (30) steadied the innings with a 58-run stand before debutant Navin Bidaisee dismissed both in quick succession.  Nepal vs West Indies highlights   

 

Also Read

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

US prosecutors allege India agent also plotted murder in Pakistan or Nepal

Sushila Karki

PM Karki vows stern action over deaths in Nepal's Gen Z protest clashes

Nepal Protest

How angry Gen Z kids in Nepal sparked Asia's deadliest uprising of 2025

Sambit Patra, sambit

BJP alleges Ladakh protest part of Congress' plot to create unrest in India

Nepal Protest

South Asia lived with inequality. Then 'nepo babies' fuelled public outrage

Malla provided the early impetus with two sixes, while Dipendra Singh Airee (24) and Gulsan Jha chipped in to keep the scoreboard moving.

Holder dented Nepal with three wickets in the 19th over, but some inconsistent catching from West Indies allowed Nepal to post a competitive 148 for 8.

In reply, West Indies' chase began poorly as Kyle Mayers was run out by a sharp direct hit from Bhurtel. Debutant Ackeem Auguste (15) briefly counterattacked with two sixes, but the Nepal spinners soon applied the brakes.

Lalit Rajbanshi and Paudel bowled tight middle overs to leave West Indies reeling.

Airee then caught Keacy Carty short of his crease in a brilliant fielding effort, and with Holder (5) falling cheaply to Bhurtel, the Caribbean side's hopes faded.

Hosein and Fabian Allen struck a few blows later, but Karan KC dismissed Hosein in the 19th over to all but seal the result.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs PAK final

What happened the last time India and Pakistan faced each other in a final?

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly promises cricket's betterment in new stint as CAB chief

Vedant Trivedi

India make clean sweep in Youth ODIs as Vedant, Rahul shine vs Australia

KL Rahul

Rahul, Sudharsan tons guide India A to series-clinching win over Aus A

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full list of captains of all eight teams

Topics : Cricket News Nepal West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon