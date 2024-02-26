Team India register record 17th consecutive Test series win on home soil

The Indian cricket team extended their record of the most consecutive test series wins on home soil after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.





India Test series wins since 2013



Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin England in India Test Series 2012/13 England 2-1 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2012/13 India 4-0 (4) West Indies in India Test Series 2013/14 India 2-0 (2) Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2015/16 India 3-0 (4) New Zealand in India Test Series 2016/17 India 3-0 (3) England in India Test Series 2016/17 India 4-0 (5) Bangladesh in India Test Match 2016/17 India 1-0 (1) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2016/17 India 2-1 (4) Sri Lanka in India Test Series 2017/18 India 1-0 (3) Afghanistan in India Test Match 2018 India 1-0 (1) West Indies in India Test Series 2018/19 India 2-0 (2) Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2019/20 India 3-0 (3) Bangladesh in India Test Series 2019/20 India 2-0 (2) Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2020/21 India 3-1 (4) New Zealand in India Test Series 2021/22 India 1-0 (2) Sri Lanka in India Test Series 2021/22 India 2-0 (2) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2022/23 India 2-1 (4) Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2023/24 India (3-1) (5) Now, India have not lost a series at home since 2012-13, when Aliaster Cook's men defeated MS Dhoni's men on home soil.