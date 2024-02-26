Sensex (    %)
                        
Team India register record 17th consecutive Test series win on home soil

India have not lost a series at home since 2012-13, when MS Dhoni's men lost a series 1-2 at home. India registered their 17th consecutive Test series win after taking unassailable 3-1 lead vs England

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

The Indian cricket team extended their record of the most consecutive test series wins on home soil after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. 

Now, India have not lost a series at home since 2012-13, when Aliaster Cook's men defeated MS Dhoni's men on home soil. 

India Test series wins since 2013

Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
England in India Test Series 2012/13 England 2-1 (4)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2012/13 India 4-0 (4)
West Indies in India Test Series 2013/14 India 2-0 (2)
Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2015/16 India 3-0 (4)
New Zealand in India Test Series 2016/17 India 3-0 (3)
England in India Test Series 2016/17 India 4-0 (5)
Bangladesh in India Test Match 2016/17 India 1-0 (1)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2016/17 India 2-1 (4)
Sri Lanka in India Test Series 2017/18 India 1-0 (3)
Afghanistan in India Test Match 2018 India 1-0 (1)
West Indies in India Test Series 2018/19 India 2-0 (2)
Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2019/20 India 3-0 (3)
Bangladesh in India Test Series 2019/20 India 2-0 (2)
Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2020/21 India 3-1 (4)
New Zealand in India Test Series 2021/22 India 1-0 (2)
Sri Lanka in India Test Series 2021/22 India 2-0 (2)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2022/23 India 2-1 (4)
Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2023/24 India (3-1) (5)
Australia twice accomplished the extraordinary achievement of winning ten straight series at home: from July 2004 to November 2008 and November 1994 to November 2000. The Australians won 16 straight Test matches overall, first from 1999 to 2001 and then again from 2005 to 2008.  

Most consecutive Test series wins at home
Team Consecutive series wins at home From To
India 17 February 2013 Present
Australia 10 November 1994 November 2000
Australia 10 July 2004 November 2008
West Indies 8 March 1976 February 1986
West Indies 7 March 1998 November 2001
South Africa 7 May 2009 May 2012

Topics : Test Cricket India vs England India cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

