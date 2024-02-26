Team India register record 17th consecutive Test series win on home soil

The Indian cricket team extended their record of the most consecutive test series wins on home soil after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
Now, India have not lost a series at home since 2012-13, when Aliaster Cook's men defeated MS Dhoni's men on home soil.
India Test series wins since 2013
India Test series wins since 2013
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|England in India Test Series
|2012/13
|England
|2-1 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2012/13
|India
|4-0 (4)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2013/14
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India)
|2015/16
|India
|3-0 (4)
|New Zealand in India Test Series
|2016/17
|India
|3-0 (3)
|England in India Test Series
|2016/17
|India
|4-0 (5)
|Bangladesh in India Test Match
|2016/17
|India
|1-0 (1)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2016/17
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Sri Lanka in India Test Series
|2017/18
|India
|1-0 (3)
|Afghanistan in India Test Match
|2018
|India
|1-0 (1)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2018/19
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India)
|2019/20
|India
|3-0 (3)
|Bangladesh in India Test Series
|2019/20
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India)
|2020/21
|India
|3-1 (4)
|New Zealand in India Test Series
|2021/22
|India
|1-0 (2)
|Sri Lanka in India Test Series
|2021/22
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2022/23
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India)
|2023/24
|India
|(3-1) (5)
Australia twice accomplished the extraordinary achievement of winning ten straight series at home: from July 2004 to November 2008 and November 1994 to November 2000. The Australians won 16 straight Test matches overall, first from 1999 to 2001 and then again from 2005 to 2008.
|Most consecutive Test series wins at home
|Team
|Consecutive series wins at home
|From
|To
|India
|17
|February 2013
|Present
|Australia
|10
|November 1994
|November 2000
|Australia
|10
|July 2004
|November 2008
|West Indies
|8
|March 1976
|February 1986
|West Indies
|7
|March 1998
|November 2001
|South Africa
|7
|May 2009
|May 2012