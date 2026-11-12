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'They work well as a unit,' Seifert praises India's young pace attack

The 33-year-old Seifert also credited them for adjusting to New Zealand's conditions, despite their relative lack of international experience

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert

Press Trust of India Mount Maunganui
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert on Thursday heaped praise on India's young pace attack that has troubled his team, saying that the visiting bowlers work quite well as a unit despite being inherently different from each other.

Left-armer Arshdeep Singh, and the relatively less experienced trio of Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi have maintained disciplined lines on challenging surfaces to dismiss New Zealand for 185 and 134 in the first two ODIs before the third game was washed out. India lead the series 2-0.

"To be honest, they all bowl very well, they all do something slightly different," Seifert said ahead of the fourth ODI here on Friday.

 

"Having Arshdeep as a left-hander, I think it's crucial as well. But to be honest, they work well as a unit, they all do something different, but to their credit, they didn't miss much on those wickets (in) the last two games. I think they do a very good job together." The 33-year-old Seifert also credited them for adjusting to New Zealand's conditions, despite their relative lack of international experience.

"Look, we're playing international cricket, it doesn't necessarily matter who you play, you play Australia, England, they got all those kind of bowlers as well. So, I think to their credit, they've come to New Zealand and adapted to these wickets and hats off to them.

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"But look, it's not just calling them out, they bowl very well and no matter who you play in international cricket, you've got to adapt to the wicket and the players that you play," he said.

Seifert said the team's attention is also on the bigger picture, with the World Cup on the horizon next year.

"We always look to try and go out there and win every game. Don't get me wrong, you want to look to win every series, but the big picture is obviously the World Cup coming up as well, so it's about, learning, jelling as a team, and there's obviously a few changes as well, so it's giving those guys the opportunity," Seifert said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST