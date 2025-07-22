What is the lowest score in T20 Internationals? Check full list here

Out of the three formats of cricket, T20 cricket is more often than not considered a game of batters, where despite the least number of overs, batters go full throttle to put big totals on the board. But sometimes, the tables are turned and the bowlers perform so brilliantly that batters find it way too hard to score runs. As a result, in the piles of big team totals, we sometimes also find a team total that a batter can make on his average day in T20 cricket.
Against the Test-playing nations, the lowest T20I total of all time is by West Indies, who not only occupy the first but also the second position. Their lowest total is 45 against England in 2019, while their second lowest is 55, also against England in 2021.
New Zealand, with two 60-run totals, are joint third with West Indies, who also have a 60-run total to their name. But what are the other lowest team totals in T20I cricket by a Test-playing nation? Take a look.
Lowest team totals in T20I cricket (Test-playing nations)
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Inns
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|West Indies
|45
|11.5
|2
|England
|Basseterre
|8 Mar 2019
|West Indies
|55
|14.5
|1
|England
|Dubai (DSC)
|23 Oct 2021
|New Zealand
|60
|16.5
|1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|1 Sep 2021
|New Zealand
|60
|15.3
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|31 Mar 2014
|West Indies
|60
|13.4
|2
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|1 Apr 2018
|Australia
|62
|13.4
|2
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|9 Aug 2021
|New Zealand
|66
|12.1
|2
|India
|Ahmedabad
|2 Feb 2023
|Bangladesh
|70
|15.4
|2
|New Zealand
|Kolkata
|26 Mar 2016
|West Indies
|71
|13
|1
|England
|Basseterre
|10 Mar 2019
|Afghanistan
|72
|17.1
|1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|16 Mar 2014
|Bangladesh
|73
|15
|1
|Australia
|Dubai (DSC)
|4 Nov 2021