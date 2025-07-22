Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vidarbha to Karnataka: Nair set for homecoming ahead of new domestic season

Vidarbha to Karnataka: Nair set for homecoming ahead of new domestic season

Over the past two Ranji Trophy seasons, Nair's form has not just revived his career but has been pivotal in Vidarbha's rise

Karun Nair

Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

New Delhi: Karun Nair, who has just completed a transformative stint with Vidarbha, is preparing to rejoin his home state of Karnataka after a three-season absence. The prolific batter, currently representing India in Test cricket in England, has secured an official release from the Vidarbha Cricket Association, setting the stage for a much-anticipated return as Karnataka reshapes its squad for the upcoming domestic season. Nair’s journey has come full circle at a time when his reputation on the domestic front is at its peak, thanks to a dominant Ranji campaign and headline-making List A exploits. Those close to Karnataka cricket believe that bringing back an in-form and experienced Nair could create interesting selection debates, citing his blend of big-match temperament and consistency as a rare asset. 
 

A Remarkable Vidarbha Chapter

Nair’s departure from Karnataka in 2021-22 marked a turning point, as he went on to become the linchpin of Vidarbha’s batting unit. Over the past two Ranji Trophy seasons, Nair’s form has not just revived his career but has been pivotal in Vidarbha’s rise. He piled up 863 runs in 16 innings, averaging over 53, and notched four centuries — including a defining hundred in the final against Kerala that sealed Vidarbha’s third-ever Ranji title. Those who tracked his journey noted that switching states gave Nair a fresh outlook, with several staff members and players describing how his calm methods steadied Vidarbha’s most tense moments.
 
The white-ball format was no exception. Reprising his leadership skills, Nair led Vidarbha to the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, smashing a tournament-high 779 runs in just eight outings, five of which were consecutive centuries. He broke the List A global record by scoring 542 runs without getting out — a feat that underlined his tactical acumen and endurance at the crease.

England Sojourn: A Mixed Bag

Despite his red-hot run at home, Nair’s numbers for the Indian Test team in England have not hit the same highs. After a promising double-century in a tour game for India A, he has registered moderate scores in the ongoing Test series, often batting out of his usual position. Nonetheless, selectors view his domestic form as evidence of a player who has reinvented himself and earned every chance to reclaim his place at the highest level.

Karnataka’s New-Look Core and Nair’s Fit

Nair returns to a Karnataka side buzzing with competition. Upcoming batters like R Smaran, KL Shrijith, and KV Aneesh each delivered breakthrough performances in the recent Ranji campaign. Smaran’s aggregate of 516 runs and Shrijith’s debut century have added depth to the squad. With senior players like Mayank Agarwal likely to stay at the helm, and Devdutt Padikkal’s talent a given, Karnataka’s management faces positive selection headaches. Team insiders have hinted that, while the strategy has shifted towards building for the future, they see Nair’s experience and current form as a major boost — especially after the exit of senior players like K Gowtham and Manish Pandey.

An Evolving Legacy

For Nair, this homecoming is more than a return; it is a statement about resilience and seizing a second chance. Coaches in Karnataka feel he will not only compete fiercely for a place but also act as a mentor to the state’s next generation of batters — as much a product of adaptation and grit as talent. The new domestic season, therefore, promises not just fresh combinations on the field but a compelling mix of experience, ambition, and renewed rivalry.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

