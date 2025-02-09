Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Watch: Shubman Gill takes a stunner in Cuttack to get rid of Harry Brook

Watch: Shubman Gill takes a stunner in Cuttack to get rid of Harry Brook

IPL team Rajasthan Royals' X page posted Gill's picture with the caption, "Jab Harry met Superman Gill," while lauding his brilliant catch

Shubman Gil

Shubman Gil (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a great display of fielding in the first ODI in Nagpur, Indian fielders had an underwhelming outing in Cuttack as they dropped two catches that went on to cost them a lot of runs. Axar Patel first dropped Phil Salt at third man on just 6, as the batter added 20 more runs after getting the lifeline, while Shreyas Iyer dropped Ben Duckett on 54, who went on to make 65 before getting dismissed. However, Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill buried all doubts of fans about the fielding quality of the Men in Blue after he took a stunning catch to remove Harry Brook, who was looking dangerous in his 66-run partnership with Joe Root.
 
 
As it happened 
On the third ball of the 30th over of the innings by Harshit Rana, Harry Brook decided to come down the track and clear the long-off boundary but was unable to find proper connection. Gill, who was standing at mid-on, ran behind the ball and took a stunning diving catch to uplift the spirits of the Indian fielders in the match.   
 
Netizens react to Gill’s catch 

Also Read

India vs England 2nd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Rana removes Brook, England 3 down

Varun Chakaravarthy

IND vs ENG: Chakravarthy becomes second-oldest Indian to make ODI debut

IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Barabati stadium

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: Coach Sitanshu Kotak not worried about Rohit Sharma's form

Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Who will fit-again Kohli replace in India's Playing 11?

Netizens took to the social media platform X to appreciate Gill’s efforts. IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ X page posted Gill’s picture with the caption, “Jab Harry met Superman Gill.”
 
Another user wrote, “What a catch by Shubman Gill! Running backward catches are always difficult.”
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted the video on their X page with the caption, “Partnership broken in style. An excellent running catch by vice-captain Shubman Gill.”
 
Check the full video of the catch here: 
 
 

More From This Section

Rachin Ravindra

PCB blamed for Rachin Ravindra's nasty head injury at Gaddafi Stadium

Steve Smith

Australia end 14 year-long wait for Test series victory in Sri Lanka

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town thrash Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win maiden SA20 title

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Nidheesh scalps 5 wkts to reduce Jammu and Kashmir to 228/8

Karun Nair, India, England, Chennai, Triple ton

Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 vs Tamil Nadu

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon