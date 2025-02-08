Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 vs Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 vs Tamil Nadu

The 33-year-old Nair, who has been in stellar form, brought up his 22nd first-class century.

Karun Nair, India, England, Chennai, Triple ton

Indian batsman Karun Nair celebrates as he leaves the ground after scoring 300 runs during the fourth day of the 5th cricket test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karun Nair continued his dream run with the bat, scoring an unbeaten century to help Vidarbha reach 264 for six on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu here on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Nair, who has been in stellar form, brought up his 22nd first-class century. This knock follows his century against Hyderabad in the previous round, and it adds to his four consecutive hundreds in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nair's knock of 100 not out came off 180 balls and included 14 boundaries and one six, once again proving his class and consistency.

Opting to bat first, Vidarbha had a shaky start, losing three quick wickets to find themselves at 44 for 3. However, Nair found an able partner in Danish Malewar, who played a pivotal role in rescuing the innings.  ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Kotian-Mulani stand puts Mumbai back in fighting position

 

The two batters forged a crucial 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing the score to 142 and stabilising the innings after the early collapse.

Also Read

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Kotian-Mulani stand puts Mumbai back in fighting position

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Gujarat dominate proceedings on Day 1 against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy quarter-final full schedule, match timings and live streaming

Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy QFs: Mumbai vs Haryana match venue shifted to Eden Gardens

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Ranji Trophy 2025 QFs: Surya, Shivam named in Mumbai squad vs Haryana

Malewar was dismissed for 75 after he was caught by M Mohammed off Vijay Shankar's bowling in the 47th over. His knock, which included 13 well-timed boundaries, was crucial in ensuring Vidarbha's recovery.

After Malewar's departure, Nair took the reins, continuing to anchor the innings. He added 64 runs with Akshay Wadkar (24), guiding the team closer to 250.

Nair celebrated his half-century with a stylish sweep against Sai Kishore for a boundary and then reached three figures with a single off S Ajith Ram in the 86th over.

At stumps, Nair was still at the crease with Harsh Dubey (19 not out) for company.

For Tamil Nadu, Shankar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 50 runs. M Mohammed (1/50), Sonu Yadav (1/55), S Ajith Ram (1/50), and Mohammed Ali (1/16) also made contributions with the ball.

Brief Score: Vidarbha: 264 for 6 in 89 overs (Karun Nair 100 not out; Danish Malewar 75; Vijay Shankar 2/50).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ashes australia cricket

Australia on the brink of series sweep after dominant third day vs SL

PAK vs NZ

PAK vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, ODI Tri-series 2025: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs in opening tie

IND vs ENG

Indian players visit Puri temple ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: Coach Sitanshu Kotak not worried about Rohit Sharma's form

IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Barabati stadium

Topics : Ranji Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon