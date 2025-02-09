Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Chakravarthy becomes second-oldest Indian to make ODI debut

IND vs ENG: Chakravarthy becomes second-oldest Indian to make ODI debut

Varun Chakaravarthy is only behind Farokh Engineer, who made his debut for India at the age of 36

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy (PIC: Sportspicz fort BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana made their debuts in the first ODI against England, India now have another debutant for the second ODI in Cuttack, as spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been handed his maiden ODI cap ahead of the toss by Ravindra Jadeja. Varun, who has been exceptional with the ball in T20I cricket ever since he returned to the India team set-up, was added to India’s ODI squad just days before the first match. The 33-year-old is also the second-oldest player to make debut for India. Farokh Engineer, who made his debut for India at the age of 36, is still the oldest.  Oldest players to make international debut for India 
Rank Player Age Opponent Venue Year
1 Farokh Engineer 36y 138d England Leeds 1974
2 Varun Chakravarthy 33y 164d England Cuttack 2025
3 Ajit Wadekar 33y 103d England Leeds 1974
4 Dilip Doshi 32y 350d Australia Melbourne 1980
5 Syed Abid Ali 32y 307d England Leeds 1974
  Best bowilng average in List A cricket (Min 50 wickets)  Varun also holds the record for best bowling average in List A cricket for his impressive avegae of 14.13.  Sri Lanka's Chanuka Dilshan is second in the list with an average of 14.91. 
Rank Player Bowling Average
1 Varun Chakravarthy 14.13
2 Chanuka Dilshan 14.91
3 Rajendra Dhanraj 15.83
4 Keith Boyce 16.05
5 Ali Khan 16.1
 
 
Varun’s brilliant outing in T20I series vs England 
Varun Chakaravarthy had a splendid outing against England in the recently concluded T20I series, which India won 4-1. Varun, in the five matches, took 14 wickets at an average of 9.68, with the best bowling figures of 5 for 24. He was named man of the series for his performance and was also nominated for the ICC player of the month award for January.  Check India vs England 2nd ODI live score and match updates here
 
Rohit on Varun’s inclusion in ODI set-up 
India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his thoughts on Varun’s addition to the ODI set-up in a press conference before the 1st ODI, stating that the player had shown something different. While acknowledging that it was a T20 format, Sharma noted that the player clearly possessed a unique quality, which led the team to consider him as an option and explore how he could fit into their plans.
 
He further mentioned that the ongoing series provided an opportunity to test the player at some stage and evaluate his capabilities.
 

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

