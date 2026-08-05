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Home / Cricket / News / West Indies mount comeback as Babar's Test ton drought stretches on

West Indies mount comeback as Babar's Test ton drought stretches on

Babar, who last scored a Test century in December 2022 against New Zealand at Karachi, was run out for 88 by Brandon King's stunning direct throw from short cover

Babar Azam

Babar Azam

AP Port of Spain (Trinidad)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam was denied his first Test century in four years as West Indies fought back in the second and final cricket Test on Tuesday.

Babar, who last scored a Test century in December 2022 against New Zealand at Karachi, was run out for 88 by Brandon King's stunning direct throw from short cover before Pakistan's middle order collapsed and reached 333-6 at lunch on Day 3.

Pakistan still trails by 11 runs with Abdullah Shafique holding the fort at 132 not out and tailender Sajid Khan unbeaten on 16.

King picked up a lower back injury and had to be stretchered off after he fell awkwardly as his sharp throw ran out Babar at the striker's end when Shafique refused to go for a tight single and Babar couldn't recover his ground after running halfway to the wicket.

 

West Indies dried up runs through some disciplined bowling from Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales after Pakistan resumed at 266-2.

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Babar and Shafique, who rotated strike well on Day 2, stretched their partnership to 183 before West Indies claimed three wickets for five runs.

Warrican was splendid with both the old ball and the second new ball as the left-arm spinner had debutant Awais Zafar clean bowled for 1 when the batter came out of his crease for a big shot but completely missed the line of the ball.

Shamar Joseph then trapped Salman Ali Agha plumb leg before wicket and Warrican claimed his third wicket of the innings after West Indies took the second new ball when Mohammad Rizwan was bowled for 18.

Shafique patiently held one end up, but West Indies allowed him to add only 25 runs to his overnight score of 107.

West Indies leads the two-match series after a 90-run victory in the first Test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team West Indies cricket team Test Cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:36 AM IST