Women's Asia Cup 2024 final: IND W vs SL W Playing 11, live time, streaming

India Women vs Sri Lanka women final Playing 11: India is expected to field the strongest Playing 11 after testing the bench strength leading up to the final

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11 in Asia Cup 2024 final

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11 in Asia Cup 2024 final

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Defending champions India will look to translate their overwhelming dominance in the Women's Asia Cup to a record-extending eighth title when they face \feisty Sri Lanka in the grand finale of 2024 edition at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Sunday (July 28).

India entered the 2024 Women's Asia Cup final as an unbeaten side, hammering Pakistan by seven wickets and followed it up with facile wins over UAE (78 runs), Nepal (82 runs), and Bangladesh (10 wickets).

India is expected to field the strongest Playing 11 after testing the bench strength leading up to the final. Even though a case could be made for the inclusion of the rare left-arm wrist-spinner in Shashini Gimhani, the hosts could likely opt for the experienced in their bid for the first Asia Cup title. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka women's team is expected to go with experienced players in their line-up. But if it include left-arm wrist-spinner Shashini Gimhani in Sri Lanka Playing 11, then it won't come as a surprise,

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11


India women's Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Haramnpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha adav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur

Sri Lanka women's Playing 11 probables: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women head-to-head in T20

  • Total matches played: 24
  • India women won: 18
  • Sri Lanka women won: 4
  • No result: 1
  • Abandoned: 1
Squads of both the teams

India women's team squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana

Sri Lanka women's squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

Women's Asia Cup 2024 final: IND W vs SL W live match time, live streaming and telecast


When will Women's Asia Cup 2024 final take place?

Women's Asia Cup 2024 final will take place on July 28 (Sunday).

Which teams will lock horns in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024?

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the grand finale of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 today.

At what time, does the India women vs Sri Lanka women live toss take place in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final?

In the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final, IND W vs SL W live toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

At what time will India W vs Sri Lanka W live match begin in the final?

IND W vs SL W live match will begin at 3 PM IST today.

Which TV Channels will live telecast IND W vs SL W final in India?

Star Sports networks' Star Sports 3 will live telecast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final, with English commentary. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND W vs SL W match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of IND W vs SL W final in Women's Asia Cup 2024?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India W vs Sri Lanka W final today.

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

